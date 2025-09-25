Micah Parsons reached out to Kenny Clark to swap suites after Cowboys denied refund

Micah Parsons found himself in an off-field bind this week. He revealed that he still holds a suite at AT&T Stadium despite no longer wearing a Cowboys uniform.
The Green Bay Packers linebacker said the Cowboys refused to cancel his season-long rental. It left him reaching out to former Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark about a possible swap.
This adds a subplot to Sunday's primetime clash between Green Bay and Dallas. Parsons, who spent four years as the face of the Cowboys’ pass rush, was dealt to the Packers in a blockbuster deal in August.
It also sent Clark and two first-round selections the other way. Both players will meet their old teams in a matchup carrying weight.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Parsons told reporters that he turned to Clark when he realized he couldn’t unload his box. The arrangement, originally meant for friends and family, has become a quirk of the trade fallout.
“I still got my suite there, so I was good on tickets,” Parsons said on Wednesday.
Parsons signed a four-year $186 million extension after the trade, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in league history. His contract standoff in Dallas, which stretched through training camp, ultimately set the stage for the late-summer deal.
Micah Parsons expects a warm reception despite trade circumstances
Micah Parsons insists that he holds no grudges. He predicted Cowboys fans will greet him with applause, not animosity, when he takes the field on Sunday.
He has since adjusted to his new home. Parsons has recorded 1.5 sacks and 19 pressures in three games for the Packers defense that ranks among the NFL’s lowest.
"I think Dallas loves me," Parsons told reporters on Wednesday. "I think they're gonna give me a good round of applause. There's no hard feelings there, at least for me. I think it's gonna be a great atmosphere."
Communication with Cowboys leadership has been scarce after the trade, and Parsons noted he hasn’t spoken to Jerry Jones since. The Green Bay front office added Clark to shore up a unit that collapsed against the run last season.
Meanwhile, has his reunion ahead. The three-time Pro Bowler admitted that he was blindsided by the Packers' decision to include him in the trade. He recalled that he had just finished practice when the call came.
Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.