Micah Parsons and Robert Griffin III are storming the heavens to request prayers for Jamie Foxx after the Academy Award-winning actor suffered a medical emergency.

Foxx’s daughter, Corrine, first shared the news on April 11. However, she did not specify what her father went through in her Instagram post. All that was known is that the incident didn’t happen at the set of the upcoming Netflix film “Back In Action.”

After news of Foxx’s worsening condition, Micah Parsons tweeted:

“Please God protect one our black heroes!! Please everyone send a prayer!! Can’t lose a great father, brother, son and too many of us an hero!!”

Meanwhile, Robert Griffin III shared:

“Please send a prayer up for Jamie Foxx and his family. He is much more than a talented actor, comedian and musician.”

The movie returned to production without Foxx on April 17. His co-star, Cameron Diaz, was even seen with her castmates and Foxx’s stunt doubles at the set in Atlanta. From there, several celebrities shared their well-wishes to the actor/singer.

Fellow comedians Martin Lawrence, Steve Harvey, and Tracy Morgan sent their love to Foxx. Nick Cannon, Taraji P. Henson, and LeBron James also hoped for his speedy recovery.

Jamie Foxx’s current status confuses Micah Parsons and the actor’s fans

Jamie Foxx made an Instagram post a week ago, thanking Micah Parsons and everyone who showered him with love.

Even fellow comedian Kevin Hart said in his appearance on the "Impaulsive Podcast" that Foxx was on his way to recovery. Additionally, due to what happened, Nick Cannon filled in for Foxx as the host of Beat Shazam.

On May 5, a source said to PEOPLE Magazine that Foxx was out of harm’s way. However, while the source mentioned his several projects, it also said that his condition is serious enough to keep him in the hospital.

Foxx is still in the hospital a month after news about his undisclosed condition first broke. Meanwhile, the Instagram account of his daughter was relatively silent throughout his ordeal, except for posting the advertisement they made for Intel. She also deleted the aforementioned post announcing her father’s situation.

Jamie Foxx's other family members have also not shared updates on his status.

However, an article by RadarOnline’s Aaron Johnson revealed that his family is preparing for the worst-case scenario. They have also reportedly called in a neurologist to assess his medical complication.

Foxx is a known Dallas Cowboys fan, tracing back to his days growing up in Terrell, Texas. He even said that he had been a fan since Roger Staubach’s days.

Foxx notably visited the team’s training camp in Oxnard, California, last year. Once he recovers from his condition, he will likely watch more of Micah Parsons and the Cowboys.

