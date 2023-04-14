"Get well and back to yourself"- LeBron James sends thoughtful prayers to Jamie Foxx who sent shockwaves around the world with devastating news

LeBron James has sent his good wishes to Hollywood star and good friend Jamie Foxx. The latter recently got hospitalized due to a medical complication.

Foxx faced the issue on Tuesday and was immediately checked out. His daughter Corrine Fox revealed the news on social media and said her father is in "great care."

Here's what she posted:

"From the Foxx Family,

"We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.

"We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.

"Much love, The Foxx Family"

LeBron, who has been great friends with the actor, took to Twitter to offer his wishes to him and his family, writing:

"Sending my thoughts and prayers to the heavens above to my brother @iamjamiefoxx !!!! Get well and back to yourself SOONER THAN LATER! God willing"

LeBron James @KingJames 🏾 🏾 🏾 🤎 Sending my thoughts and prayers to the heavens above to my brother @iamjamiefoxx !!!! Get well and back to yourself SOONER THAN LATER! God willing Sending my thoughts and prayers to the heavens above to my brother @iamjamiefoxx!!!! Get well and back to yourself SOONER THAN LATER! God willing 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾✨✨✨✨✨✨🤎

The Foxx family has continued to keep details of the medical attention Jamie Foxx faced on Tuesday undisclosed. According to the latest reports by TMZ, the issue was quite serious. However, Foxx has been communicating.

The sources also stated that he would be in the hospital for a few more days as doctors continued to perform tests to understand what transpired in the medical emergency.

Revisiting Jamie Foxx calling LeBron James the "GOAT"

Jamie Foxx and LeBron James share a tremendous amount of mutual respect. They often compliment each other for their work in their respective fields. Foxx hilariously declared James as the GOAT while appearing alongside the LA Lakers star on HBO's Uninterrupted: The Shop," saying:

"He's the No.1... He drinks GOAT Milk and eats GOAT cheese. He's the No. 1. I've had it, with all of y'all."

Foxx and James go way back. They've shared an equation since the latter came into the NBA. During an appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show, Foxx once claimed that he cried when James led the Cavaliers to a title win in 2016. Foxx also unhesitantly said that he's a huge LeBron fan.

With LeBron James coming to LA in 2018, their relationship seems to have grown over the last few years. James publicly wishing Foxx well online only shows that the two have come a long way and continue to have a solid bond.

