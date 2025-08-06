  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Micah Parsons sends 2-word message as Cowboys LB spends father-son time with toddler 5 days after making bold trade request

Micah Parsons sends 2-word message as Cowboys LB spends father-son time with toddler 5 days after making bold trade request

By Gurjyot Singh Dadial
Published Aug 06, 2025 15:08 GMT
Capital One Orange Bowl - Penn State v Notre Dame - Source: Getty
Micah Parsons is the LB of the Dallas Cowboys (Credits: GETTY)

While Micah Parsons has been in the news for having contract negotiations with the Dallas Cowboys, it seems like the star left back is enjoying the downtime off the field with his family. The 26-year-old recently uploaded a story on Instagram on Tuesday, spending some quality time with his son.

Ad

In the story, Micah Parsons can be seen playing with the toddler, making funny faces and mimicking his words. The NFL star also wrote a two-word message in the caption.

"Dynamic Duo," Parsons wrote.

Check out a screenshot of Micah Parsons' Instagram Story below:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Screenshot of Parsons&#039; recent story. [Image credits: @_micahparsons11 Instagram]
Screenshot of Parsons' recent story. [Image credits: @_micahparsons11 Instagram]

Micah Parsons is entering the final year of his rookie deal with the Cowboys. The LB and the franchise have been at a stalemate when it comes to the negotiations. Parsons wants a big-money contract, and the lack of progress in the negotiations has led to him publicly asking for a trade.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Cowboys star Micah Parsons gave NFL fans a rare glimpse into his personal life as he wished Happy Mother's Day to his baby's mom

Micah Parsons is one of those NFL stars who prefer to keep their personal life private for the most part. However, on the occasion of Mother's Day this year, he gave the fans a rare glimpse into his personal life. The Dallas Cowboys star linebacker took to Instagram to upload a couple of pictures of his baby's mom.

Ad

The NFL star added some heartwarming messages in the captions of those stories as well. In the first post, Parsos wished his partner Happy Mother's Day and wrote that he was forever grateful for the sacrifices she made:

Happy Mother’s Day ur sacrifices everyday never goes unnoticed im forever grateful ❤️," Parsons wrote.

In the second story, he wrote:

"You have given me two beautiful kids happy Mother’s Day queen! 👌," Parsons captioned."
Ad

Check out the post below:

With all the tension surrounding his contract negotiations, it'll be interesting to see what the future holds for the Cowboys star.

About the author
Gurjyot Singh Dadial

Gurjyot Singh Dadial

Twitter icon

I love football and WWE!

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications