Micah Parsons sends 4-word message as Cowboys take on Chiefs in high-profile Thanksgiving 2025 blockbuster

The Dallas Cowboys are a Thanksgiving cornerstone for the NFL, playing a matchup on the fourth Thursday of November every season. For their 2025 campaign, Dallas will host a historic Thanksgiving Day matchup versus the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ad

This matchup will be one of the most highly anticipated games of the 2025 season, one that players on both sides are already looking forward to. On Wednesday afternoon, Cowboys star pass-rusher Micah Parsons took to Instagram to deliver a four-word message on his story.

Image Credits: Via @micahparsons11 on Instagram

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Favorite time of year," Parsons captioned his story, reposting a preview of the blockbuster matchup.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Cowboys and Chiefs will square off for the first time since Week 11 of the 2021 season. Kansas City got the better of Dallas in Arrowhead Stadium, securing a 19-9 victory. Parsons shined despite the loss, notching four tackles, two for loss, with two sacks.

Parsons is set to face Kansas City for just the second time in his career, entering his fifth season in the NFL.

Dallas Cowboys to take on NFC East rival in season-opener

The Cowboys' schedule will be anything but a cake walk in Brian Schottenheimer's first season as head coach. Dallas is coming into the season tied for the fifth-highest strength-of-schedule in the NFL.

Ad

Jerry Jones' squad will endure a grueling schedule, kicked off with a matchup versus their NFC East rivals. The Philadelphia Eagles will host Dallas at Lincoln Financial Field on the opening night of the 2025 NFL Season. Dallas and Philly will square off in the first game of the season on Thursday Night Football on September 4.

Dallas' 2025 opponents posted a combined record of 161-128 last season, a win percentage of .557. This season, Dallas will host New York, Green Bay, Washington, Philadelphia, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Minnesota, and Arizona. They will travel for matchups versus Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Las Vegas, New York, and Carolina, along with their division matchups.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ethen Hutton Ethen Hutton is an analyst who works for Sportskeeda, covering College Football, the NFL, the NBA and the WNBA. Ethen graduated high school with academic and athletic honors and is a member of the National High School Honors Society. After a gap year, Ethen jumped into sports writing and has over two years of experience in the field.



Ethen was raised in Ohio and is a Cleveland Cavaliers fan. His favorite all-time player is Pete Maravich as his shooting and ball-handling abilities were way ahead of his time. His favorite player in today’s NBA is Nikola Jokic due to his fascinating skillset as a big man.



Ethen loves the storylines around the NBA and the chaos that the offseason and trade deadlines bring. He enjoys technical deep dives with strong statistical analysis as well as stories where he's able to take a stance as an analyst. He is very prideful in the correctness of his work and will do extensive research to ensure all facts and evidence are 100% accurate.



When not working, Ethen enjoys recording his sports podcast, Wide Right. He is also a very invested fantasy football player. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.