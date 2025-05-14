Micah Parsons sends 4-word message as Cowboys take on Chiefs in high-profile Thanksgiving 2025 blockbuster

The Dallas Cowboys are a Thanksgiving cornerstone for the NFL, playing a matchup on the fourth Thursday of November every season. For their 2025 campaign, Dallas will host a historic Thanksgiving Day matchup versus the Kansas City Chiefs.
This matchup will be one of the most highly anticipated games of the 2025 season, one that players on both sides are already looking forward to. On Wednesday afternoon, Cowboys star pass-rusher Micah Parsons took to Instagram to deliver a four-word message on his story.
"Favorite time of year," Parsons captioned his story, reposting a preview of the blockbuster matchup.
The Cowboys and Chiefs will square off for the first time since Week 11 of the 2021 season. Kansas City got the better of Dallas in Arrowhead Stadium, securing a 19-9 victory. Parsons shined despite the loss, notching four tackles, two for loss, with two sacks.
Parsons is set to face Kansas City for just the second time in his career, entering his fifth season in the NFL.
Dallas Cowboys to take on NFC East rival in season-opener
The Cowboys' schedule will be anything but a cake walk in Brian Schottenheimer's first season as head coach. Dallas is coming into the season tied for the fifth-highest strength-of-schedule in the NFL.
Jerry Jones' squad will endure a grueling schedule, kicked off with a matchup versus their NFC East rivals. The Philadelphia Eagles will host Dallas at Lincoln Financial Field on the opening night of the 2025 NFL Season. Dallas and Philly will square off in the first game of the season on Thursday Night Football on September 4.
Dallas' 2025 opponents posted a combined record of 161-128 last season, a win percentage of .557. This season, Dallas will host New York, Green Bay, Washington, Philadelphia, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Minnesota, and Arizona. They will travel for matchups versus Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Las Vegas, New York, and Carolina, along with their division matchups.
