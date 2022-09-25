"Feel our relationship could be so much better if you weren’t an ex-Qb" - Cowboys' Micah Parsons shares a hilarious exchange with former NFL star

Dallas Cowboys LB Micah Parsons recently engaged in a quick Twitter exchange with Dan Orlovsky, giving fans an interesting topic to discuss. Irrespective of the actual intentions, the lighthearted nature was reflected in Parsons' tweet, paving the way for some hilarious tweets.

Currently playing with the Cowboys, Micah Parsons was drafted last year. He is questionable for Monday night because the 23-year-old hit a small hurdle early in this season. Orlovsky, now an analyst, is constantly tweeting and sharing his opinions about the game. A former quarterback, Orlovsky played with a bunch of teams before retiring after 2016.

Micah Parsons @MicahhParsons11 Dan Orlovsky @danorlovsky7



"I feels our relationship could be so much better if you weren't an ex Qb and an offensive guy!"

Dan Orlovsky @danorlovsky7



"Keep balling and stay healthy. You're a great representative of your team and the league dude"

It started when Parsons commented on a video featuring Washington Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson. As per the Penn State product, he always knew Dotson would be good.

Orlovsky agreed by calling Dotson smooth, but warned Parsons not to ruin the game for offenses.

The NFL star had the perfect response:

"I feels our relationship could be so much better if you weren’t an ex Qb and an offensive guy!"

Orlovsky ended up shutting down the conversation before it went too far. He asked Parsons to keep healthy, referring to the younger as a "representative" of his team and the NFL.

Texas fans sided with Parsons, calling Orlovsky out for his comments. Many let the analyst know that they do not care about his opinion, mainly referring to his tweet about Parsons. Either way, both players seem to have taken a backseat for now.

Is Micah Parsons going to play the next game?

Dallas Cowboys v Denver Broncos

After missing practice on Thursday and Friday due to illness, Parsons was restricted to limited play on Saturday. As of now, he is questionable for Monday Night Football.

During their 19-3 blowout loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Leonard Fournette carried out a blind tackle. Micah Parsons was knocked off the field and ended up lashing out at Fournette.

Since this is only the beginning of the season, one can expect many more tweets from both Parsons and Orlovsky.

