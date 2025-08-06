A seemingly playful social media exchange has stirred real NFL speculation this week. It involves two of the league’s most dominant defensive stars: retired Rams legend Aaron Donald and contract-holdout Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys.It all began with an Instagram post showing Parsons photoshopped into a Rams uniform. Donald, who retired after the 2023 season, couldn’t resist chiming in. His comment suggested that if Parsons somehow landed in Los Angeles, he might have to dust off his cleats and return to the field.&quot;If (Micah Parsons) go to the rams I might have to call (2Tenths Speed &amp; Agility) and get in football shape 😂😂 [with] that Dline (it) would be unreal,&quot; Donald said Tuesday on Instagram.But what started as a tease took a more intriguing turn when Parsons responded while tagging his agent, David Mulugheta.&quot;[M]an!!! Dont tell me info like that!! @davidmulugheta,&quot; Parsons wrote back to Donald on Tuesday.Donald hasn’t played since 2023, ending his 10-year career with a résumé that includes three Defensive Player of the Year awards and a Super Bowl ring. But even in retirement, his workout clips occasionally go viral.The Rams' defense, meanwhile, has felt his absence. They recorded just 38 sacks last season, down slightly from 41 the year before. Rookie Braden Fiske led the unit with 8.5 sacks, but Los Angeles lacked the kind of game-wrecking presence Donald once provided.Now imagine adding Micah Parsons to that mix and Donald coming back to join him. Toss in second-year edge rusher Jared Verse, and suddenly, the Rams’ pass rush would be a nightmare.Of course, the hurdles are massive. The Cowboys would have to agree to trade one of the NFL’s top young defenders, a player with 12 sacks last season despite missing four games.The Rams, not exactly flush with cap space, would need to find a way to afford both Parsons and a returning Donald, who wouldn’t come cheap even on a short-term deal.Cowboys quarterback weighs in on Micah Parsons's situationNFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp (Credits: IMAGN)With Micah Parsons entering the final year of his rookie contract and aiming for a record-setting extension, his flirtation with the idea of playing elsewhere raises eyebrows.Quarterback Dak Prescott, who went through his own contract battle with the Cowboys not long ago, expressed support for his teammate. He recalled texting Parsons a two-word message when he heard the trade request: “F***, man.”Prescott said (via Yahoo Sports):“He knows what that means. It wasn’t f— you, Micah, or f— them. It’s more of a f—, this is frustrating for everybody involved.”Parsons has been in a standoff with the Cowboys since formally requesting a trade on Friday. While he remains present at training camp, he’s opted not to practice. Despite the tension, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has yet to speak with either Parsons or his agent about a potential deal.