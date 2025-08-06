  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Dallas Cowboys
  • Micah Parsons tags his agent as Aaron Donald teases unretirement after Cowboys LB's interest in Rams

Micah Parsons tags his agent as Aaron Donald teases unretirement after Cowboys LB's interest in Rams

By Sanu Abraham
Published Aug 06, 2025 18:21 GMT
Micah Parons x Aaron Donald collage
Micah Parons x Aaron Donald collage (Credits: IMAGN)

A seemingly playful social media exchange has stirred real NFL speculation this week. It involves two of the league’s most dominant defensive stars: retired Rams legend Aaron Donald and contract-holdout Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys.

Ad

It all began with an Instagram post showing Parsons photoshopped into a Rams uniform. Donald, who retired after the 2023 season, couldn’t resist chiming in. His comment suggested that if Parsons somehow landed in Los Angeles, he might have to dust off his cleats and return to the field.

"If (Micah Parsons) go to the rams I might have to call (2Tenths Speed & Agility) and get in football shape 😂😂 [with] that Dline (it) would be unreal," Donald said Tuesday on Instagram.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

But what started as a tease took a more intriguing turn when Parsons responded while tagging his agent, David Mulugheta.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"[M]an!!! Dont tell me info like that!! @davidmulugheta," Parsons wrote back to Donald on Tuesday.
Ad

Donald hasn’t played since 2023, ending his 10-year career with a résumé that includes three Defensive Player of the Year awards and a Super Bowl ring. But even in retirement, his workout clips occasionally go viral.

The Rams' defense, meanwhile, has felt his absence. They recorded just 38 sacks last season, down slightly from 41 the year before. Rookie Braden Fiske led the unit with 8.5 sacks, but Los Angeles lacked the kind of game-wrecking presence Donald once provided.

Ad

Now imagine adding Micah Parsons to that mix and Donald coming back to join him. Toss in second-year edge rusher Jared Verse, and suddenly, the Rams’ pass rush would be a nightmare.

Of course, the hurdles are massive. The Cowboys would have to agree to trade one of the NFL’s top young defenders, a player with 12 sacks last season despite missing four games.

The Rams, not exactly flush with cap space, would need to find a way to afford both Parsons and a returning Donald, who wouldn’t come cheap even on a short-term deal.

Ad

Cowboys quarterback weighs in on Micah Parsons's situation

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp (Credits: IMAGN)
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp (Credits: IMAGN)

With Micah Parsons entering the final year of his rookie contract and aiming for a record-setting extension, his flirtation with the idea of playing elsewhere raises eyebrows.

Ad

Quarterback Dak Prescott, who went through his own contract battle with the Cowboys not long ago, expressed support for his teammate. He recalled texting Parsons a two-word message when he heard the trade request: “F***, man.”

Prescott said (via Yahoo Sports):

“He knows what that means. It wasn’t f— you, Micah, or f— them. It’s more of a f—, this is frustrating for everybody involved.”

Parsons has been in a standoff with the Cowboys since formally requesting a trade on Friday. While he remains present at training camp, he’s opted not to practice. Despite the tension, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has yet to speak with either Parsons or his agent about a potential deal.

About the author
Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.

His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.

In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications