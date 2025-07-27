“Micah Parsons is traded”: NFL fans react as Jake Ferguson signs $52,000,000 contract extension with Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys just offered their young defensive star Jake Ferguson a four-year contract extension worth $52 million with $30 million in total guaranteed. The tight end also got a signing bonus of $12 million. The deal was facilitated by his agent Jack Bechta.NFL fans reacted to the news on X with a lot of enthusiam, with many pointing out the implications of this deal on the future of Cowboys' star linebacker, Micah Parsons, who is seeking a lucrative contract himself. Fans believe that America's Team might even end up trading Parsons after Ferguson's four-year contract extension. Check out some of the fan reactions below:&quot;Micah is traded,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Can get a deal done this bad with Ferguson but can’t get a deal done with Micah Parsons lmaooo,&quot; wrote a fan.&quot;YAY HAPPY FOR FERG BUT NOW PAY MICAH AND STOP PLAYIN,&quot; stated this fan.&quot;Didn’t see Ferguson signing before Parsons on my bingo card,&quot; tweeted another fan.Dallas Cowboys fans chanted &quot;Pay Micah&quot; at Jerry JonesIt seems like Cowboys fans have had enough of Micah Parsons not getting a suitable contract. During the 'Opening Day Ceremony,' the fans made sure that their voices were heard. The Cowboys' GM Jerry Jones gave a speech on Saturday in an attempt to hype up the audience. However, he was met with loud &quot;Pay Micah&quot; chants.Micah Parsons also gave some updates on his contract situation. While speaking to the media on Tuesday, the star linebacker stated that there hasn't been much progress, but this kind of thing is expected, as he has seen negotiations being dragged out in the past as well.&quot;I don't know,&quot; Parsons said in response to how close he is to signing a new deal. &quot;We'll see. Let's just see how long it takes. ... I wouldn't say it's hard not to take it personally when there is a chain of events of something consistent happening over the course of years. ... I don't take it personally, I just don't understand.&quot;Parsons has been a part of the Cowboys since he was drafted by the franchise in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft. In the four years since, he has played 63 games for the Cowboys, made 256 tackles, 112 quarterback hits, 52.5 sacks and has become a four-time Pro Bowler. It'll be interesting to see what the future holds for the linebacker.