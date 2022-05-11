"It's actually disgusting" - Cowboys DROY Micah Parsons trolls the city of Dallas in hilarious fashion

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons is not too thrilled with the city of Dallas. The 22-year-old took to his Twitter account to vent his frustrations.

What was his issue? The fact that he has not seen a single ice cream truck in Texas since he was drafted by the Cowboys last year.

Parsons trolled the state of Texas in hilarious fashion with a tweet put out on his official Twitter handle.

"Man I haven’t seen an ice cream truck in Texas yet!! It’s actually disgusting"

It is certainly odd than in over a year, the star linebacker has not sighted a single ice cream truck and he is jokingly upset about it. This did not stop a couple of Cowboys fans from commenting on his status.

One fan told the 22-year-old where to go to get his ice cream fix.

Jose Rocha @marty_rocha @MicahhParsons11 Come to Sebastian, TX and I’ll get you your ice cream my man. @MicahhParsons11 Come to Sebastian, TX and I’ll get you your ice cream my man.

Micah Parsons on a Hall of Fame trajectory

Micah Parsons

Taken with the 12th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Parsons was stunning for the Dallas defense under Dan Quinn. His versatility to play as a linebacker or to line up on the edge and rush the passer made him a nightmare to deal with.

He played 16 games in his rookie season and finished with 13 sacks and three forced fumbles. He won Defensive Rookie of the Year, was named First-Team All-Pro, was named in the All-Rookie Team and was a First-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowler. What a season!

During his first 13 games, Micah Parsons totaled 12 sacks, ranking him fourth-most by a rookie ever in NFL history. He also broke the Cowboys rookie record for sacks against the Raiders in overtime in Week 11, previously held by DeMarcus Ware.

After the Cowboys Week 16 thumping of Washington, he had the all-time rookie sack record of 14.5 held by Titans star Jevon Kearse in 1999. After the game, the 22-year-old was just 1.5 sacks way from tying the record.

The linebacker had a sensational rookie season for the Cowboys and looks to improve in 2022. Just how much he can improve remains to be seen as he set quite high standards for himself in 2021.

How he will be used by Dan Quinn will determine a lot. Will he be lined up on the edge to rush the passer or used as a traditional linebacker, or a mix of the two as we saw last year? The 22-year-old needs attention from opposing defenses.

However, for all his good work on the field, he is still disappointed that he can't see any ice cream trucks in Texas. Jerry Jones may have to purchase one for the 22-year-old.

