Micah Parsons will join an elite company if he achieves this rare feat against the WFT 

Week 14 brings us Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys against the Washington Football Team.

As the Cowboys prepare to face their NFC East divisional rival, Parsons has a chance to make some history in his young career on Sunday.

Micah Parsons can join elite company by achieving this rare feat

Dallas Cowboys v Kansas City Chiefs

Parsons is the first Cowboys rookie defensive player in team history to get 10 sacks. Parsons passed linebacker DeMarcus Ware and his eight sacks in 2005 for the most sacks by a rookie in team history.

Parsons is just the 13th linebacker in the 102th year history of the NFL to get 10 sacks as a rookie. This week, he looks to become just the 3rd rookie in league history to get a sack in six consecutive games.

Field Yates @FieldYates



Micah Parsons' total pressures from Weeks 11-13: 23 (11 more than any other player in NFL).



Today, he looks to become just the 3rd rookie ever to record a sack in 6 straight games, per Micah Parsons' total pressures from Weeks 1-10: 16 (56th most in the NFL).Micah Parsons' total pressures from Weeks 11-13: 23 (11 more than any other player in NFL).Today, he looks to become just the 3rd rookie ever to record a sack in 6 straight games, per @EliasSports Micah Parsons' total pressures from Weeks 1-10: 16 (56th most in the NFL). Micah Parsons' total pressures from Weeks 11-13: 23 (11 more than any other player in NFL). Today, he looks to become just the 3rd rookie ever to record a sack in 6 straight games, per @EliasSports. https://t.co/ZuVxCqiisC

Tennessee Titans defensive end Jevon Kearse had eight straight in 1999 and linebacker/defensive end Mike Croel had six straight in 1991. Kearse and Croel were both named AP Defensive Rookie of the Year.

In his rookie year in Dallas, Parsons has played in 85% of the team’s defensive snaps (685 plays).

He has started all 13 of the Cowboys games and leads the team with 11 sacks, 25 quarterback hits, and 16 tackles for loss.

Parsons and his 16 tackles for loss are tied for first in the NFL and his 11 sacks are tied for eighth in the league.

He also won Defensive Player of the Week for his Week Eight performance against the Minnesota Vikings with 11 combined tackles and four tackles for loss.

Micah Parsons and His Collegiate Career

Former Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was a first-round pick of the team (12th overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Penn State. The linebacker had 191 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and six sacks in his two years as a Nittany Lion.

In his sophomore year in 2019, Parsons was third in the Big Ten with 109 tackles, sixth in solo tackles with 52, and second in assisted tackles with 57.

He finished in the top 10 in the Big Ten with tackles for loss with 14 and fourth in Division I football with four forced fumbles.

Parsons opted out of his junior season at Penn State due to COVID-19 pandemic in October 2020. The linebacker was one of many college players who made the decision not to return to their respective programs.

Also Read Article Continues below

He stated that he would not return to Penn State to focus on getting ready for the 2021 NFL Draft in April of this year. He was touted as a top 10 prospect who fell one spot out of the top 10 to the Cowboys at number 11 overall.

Edited by LeRon Haire

LIVE POLL Q. Will Micah Parsons Get a Sack vs. WFT? Yes No 0 votes so far