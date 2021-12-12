×
Washington Football Team vs. Dallas Cowboys injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 14 

Modified Dec 12, 2021 01:30 PM IST
Washington Football Team vs. Dallas Cowboys injury report

Washington Football Team

PlayerPositionInjuryGame Status
Wes SchweitzerGAnkleOut
Jordan KunaszykLBHamstringOut
Landon CollinsSFootQuestionable
Jamin DavisLBConcussionQuestionable
Curtis SamuelWRGroinQuestionable
J.D. McKissicRBConcussionQuestionable

Dallas Cowboys

PlayerPositionInjuryGame Status
Noah BrownWRGroinOut
Tony PollardRBFootQuestionable

Washington Football Team vs. Dallas Cowboys starting lineup

Washington Football Team

QB - Taylor Heinicke | RB - Antonio Gibson | WR - Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, Adam Humphries | TE - Logan Thomas | OL - Charles Leno Jr., Ereck Flowers, Keith Ismael, Brandon Scherff, Cornelius Lucas

DL - James Smith-Williams, Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen, Casey Toohill | LB - Cole Holcomb, Jamin Davis, Khaleke Hudson | CB - Kendall Fuller, William Jackson III | S - Dashazor Everett, Kamren Curl | K - Joey Slye | P - Tress Way

Dallas Cowboys

QB - Dak Prescott | RB - Ezekiel Elliott | WR - Michael Gallup, Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb | TE - Dalton Schultz | OL - Tyron Smith, Connor McGovern, Tyler Biadasz, Zack Martin, La'el Collins

Also Read

DL - Tarell Basham, Osa Odighizuwa, Carlos Watkins, Dorance Armstrong | LB - Micah Parsons, Keanu Neal, Leighton Vander Esch | CB - Anthony Brown, Trevon Diggs | S - Jayron Kearse, Damontae Kazee | K - Greg Zuerlein | P - Bryan Anger

