Washington Football Team vs. Dallas Cowboys injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 14 

Washington Football Team vs. Dallas Cowboys injury report
Washington Football Team
Dallas Cowboys
Washington Football Team vs. Dallas Cowboys starting lineup
Washington Football Team
QB - Taylor Heinicke | RB - Antonio Gibson | WR - Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, Adam Humphries | TE - Logan Thomas | OL - Charles Leno Jr., Ereck Flowers, Keith Ismael, Brandon Scherff, Cornelius Lucas
DL - James Smith-Williams, Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen, Casey Toohill | LB - Cole Holcomb, Jamin Davis, Khaleke Hudson | CB - Kendall Fuller, William Jackson III | S - Dashazor Everett, Kamren Curl | K - Joey Slye | P - Tress Way
Dallas Cowboys
QB - Dak Prescott | RB - Ezekiel Elliott | WR - Michael Gallup, Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb | TE - Dalton Schultz | OL - Tyron Smith, Connor McGovern, Tyler Biadasz, Zack Martin, La'el Collins
DL - Tarell Basham, Osa Odighizuwa, Carlos Watkins, Dorance Armstrong | LB - Micah Parsons, Keanu Neal, Leighton Vander Esch | CB - Anthony Brown, Trevon Diggs | S - Jayron Kearse, Damontae Kazee | K - Greg Zuerlein | P - Bryan Anger