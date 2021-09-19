Jerry Jones compares Dallas Cowboys defensive line depth to this insect

The Dallas Cowboys have started the year on the wrong side of the field. Despite the return of quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed the last 11 games of the previous NFL season, the Dallas Cowboys have had many players either missing games or about to miss some.

The Cowboys' opening game saw them without star guard Zack Martin due to COVID-19 protocols. Without him, the Cowboys only felt comfortable running Ezekiel Elliott a mere 11 times for 33 yards. This isn't the only unit that is struggling to find bodies to suit up.

Starting safeties Damontae Kazee and Donovan Wilson are each nursing injuries. Kazee is dealing with an injury to his thigh, while Wilson is dealing with groin issues. This means veteran safety Malik Hooker could get his chance for his first game in action of the season (and even he was inactive last week coming off of an achilles tear).

Can the Dallas Cowboys overcome their injuries

Perhaps the most unsettling injury for the Cowboys has appeared on the defensive line. Just this week, star defensive end Demarcus Lawrence was ruled out for 6-8 weeks with a broken foot.

Lawrence is undoubtedly the best player in the Dallas Cowboys defense. With six and a half sacks last season leading the team, he is also one of the emotional leaders for a rather young Cowboys defense.

DeMarcus Lawrence @TankLawrence Will be Back & Ready for War. Believe it. 🤘🏿 Will be Back & Ready for War. Believe it. 🤘🏿

Just this week, the Dallas Cowboys were dealt another blow on the defensive line as defensive end Randy Gregory was placed into COVID protocols for testing positive for COVID-19. The expectation is that Gregory will miss this week's game against the Chargers.

With their two best pass rushers out, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had a rather interesting take on where they are with depth on the defensive line.

Jerry Jones' take on the depth of the defensive line

Clarence Hill Jr @clarencehilljr Jerry Jones on Randy Gregory's chances of getting out COVID-19 protocols before Sunday's game: "We are down to a gnat's ass." Jerry Jones on Randy Gregory's chances of getting out COVID-19 protocols before Sunday's game: "We are down to a gnat's ass."

"We are down to a gnat's a**," said Jones, referring to the tiniest of insects. Jerry Jones always has something interesting to say and this may have taken the cake. Being a former college football player himself (an offensive lineman) at the University of Arkansas, Jerry does indeed have an inkling of what he says.

The question remains just how the Cowboys will fill the voids left by the injuries to Demarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory. One train of thought is to let rookie linebacker Micah Parsons do more blitzing to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks. With a 40- yard dash time of 4.39 seconds at the 2021 NFL combine, it appears the Cowboys may just have a temporary answer to their defensive line depth issues.

