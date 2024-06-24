Micah Parsons welcomes criticism as "privilege" as Cowboys star sets high expectations for 2024

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Micah Parsons welcomes criticism as "privilege" as Cowboys star sets high expectations for 2024

Micah Parsons welcomes criticism as "privilege" as Cowboys star sets high expectations for 2024

By Adam Hulse
Modified Jun 24, 2024 16:43 GMT
Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront 2024 - Show
Micah Parsons sets the bar high for 2024

Micah Parsons has been one of the most dominant pass rushers in the entire NFL during his three seasons with Dallas Cowboys. He has already acumulated 40.5 sacks on his way to three consecutive finishes in the top three for the Defensive Player of the Year award. He has also earned three All-Pro selections and a Defensive Rookie of the Year award in his impressive run.

In addition to wreaking havoc on the football field, Parsons has been no stranger to sparking some feuds off of it as well. He has been known to be outspoken on his podcast and various media appearances about a wide range of topics, which has resulted in him receiving plenty of criticism.

According to the Dallas Morning News, via Fox News, Parsons welcomes all of the criticism. He recently responded to how he feels about the backlash that comes his way in a statement he made while attending a youth football camp. Parsons explained:

also-read-trending Trending
"The criticism is a privilege because someimes a great standard is not good enough or those who are greater. When people want things, you have to answer the call. It is not a negative thing. It is the most positive thing people can say to me because it pushes me and challenges me to be better.
"It is a great privilege for someone to say, 'Hey, you are great, but you can be greater.'"

If being "greater" is a goal that Parsons can accomplish on the football field this year, it will be the Cowboys who would be even more "privileged" to have him. If they do in fact believe this, it may make more sense for them to lock him into a long-term conract now, before his price tag goes up even higher.

Micah Parsons appears to be on his way to a record-setting contract

Micah Parsons
Micah Parsons

The Dallas Cowboys find themselves in a challenging spot when it comes to extending the contracts of their best overall players. Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb are both seeking new deals right now as they are both on the final year of their current contracts.

While Micah Parsons still has an additional year remaining on his contract, his incredible trajectory suggests that waiting will become even more expensive.

Nick Bosa is currently the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL at $34 million in AAV. Rumors have suggested that Micah Parsons wants to exceed that number. If the Cowboys extend him now, maybe they can sign him for $35 million in AAV, but if they wait until next year and he theoretically turns in a career-best year, he may demand even more than that. He is likely to break the record, but the timing of his new deal may determine by how much.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी