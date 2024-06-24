Micah Parsons welcomes criticism as "privilege" as Cowboys star sets high expectations for 2024

Micah Parsons has been one of the most dominant pass rushers in the entire NFL during his three seasons with Dallas Cowboys. He has already acumulated 40.5 sacks on his way to three consecutive finishes in the top three for the Defensive Player of the Year award. He has also earned three All-Pro selections and a Defensive Rookie of the Year award in his impressive run.

In addition to wreaking havoc on the football field, Parsons has been no stranger to sparking some feuds off of it as well. He has been known to be outspoken on his podcast and various media appearances about a wide range of topics, which has resulted in him receiving plenty of criticism.

According to the Dallas Morning News, via Fox News, Parsons welcomes all of the criticism. He recently responded to how he feels about the backlash that comes his way in a statement he made while attending a youth football camp. Parsons explained:

"The criticism is a privilege because someimes a great standard is not good enough or those who are greater. When people want things, you have to answer the call. It is not a negative thing. It is the most positive thing people can say to me because it pushes me and challenges me to be better.

"It is a great privilege for someone to say, 'Hey, you are great, but you can be greater.'"

If being "greater" is a goal that Parsons can accomplish on the football field this year, it will be the Cowboys who would be even more "privileged" to have him. If they do in fact believe this, it may make more sense for them to lock him into a long-term conract now, before his price tag goes up even higher.

Micah Parsons appears to be on his way to a record-setting contract

The Dallas Cowboys find themselves in a challenging spot when it comes to extending the contracts of their best overall players. Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb are both seeking new deals right now as they are both on the final year of their current contracts.

While Micah Parsons still has an additional year remaining on his contract, his incredible trajectory suggests that waiting will become even more expensive.

Nick Bosa is currently the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL at $34 million in AAV. Rumors have suggested that Micah Parsons wants to exceed that number. If the Cowboys extend him now, maybe they can sign him for $35 million in AAV, but if they wait until next year and he theoretically turns in a career-best year, he may demand even more than that. He is likely to break the record, but the timing of his new deal may determine by how much.