Skip Bayless just threw another log on the Dallas Cowboys’ offseason fire. The outspoken analyst called out Jerry Jones over Micah Parsons’ contract negotiations on X on Wednesday. Bayless addressed the Cowboys owner claiming to have had a lengthy talk with Parsons (five to six hours) about a new deal yet didn’t even seem to know the name of his agent, David Mulugheta.

That prompted a sharp response from Parsons himself, making it clear there would be “no backdoors” in this negotiation.

Bayless wrote on X:

“I find it stunning that Jerry Jones said yesterday he HAS had a long talk (5-6 hours) with Micah about a new deal but didn't even seem to know the name of Micah's agent (David Mulugheta), prompting Micah to tweet there will be "no backdoors" in this negotiation.”

The sports commentator didn’t stop there. He doubled down, predicting that Jones would drag out Micah Parsons' contract talks to keep himself in the spotlight.

“I'll say exactly what I've said from the start: Jerry will milk the Micah negotiation for all it's worth, keeping himself in the spotlight to the bitter end. Micah will hold out, miss camp. Then just before the 1st real game, Jerry will make him the highest paid def player ever,” Bayless tweeted.

History suggests Bayless might be onto something. Jones has a track record of trying to sidestep agents in high-profile negotiations. He did it with Ezekiel Elliott in 2019, arguing that cutting out the middleman makes deals more efficient. But the NFLPA doesn’t see it that way. The league’s collective bargaining agreement (CBA) requires teams to deal with a player’s certified agent if requested.

Analyst slams Jerry Jones for 'disrespecting' Micah Parsons’ agent

Jerry Jones seemingly forgetting the name of Micah Parsons' agent didn’t sit well with analyst Emmanuel Acho.

“If you know Micah Parsons’ agent, it’s about as dumb a thing as Jerry Jones could’ve done. ‘I don’t know his name.’ His name, David Mulugheta … Who that is, is a person that negotiated a fully guaranteed contract for Deshaun Watson that people are still chasing,” Acho said on The Facility.

Mulugheta famously locked in Deshaun Watson’s fully guaranteed deal and record-breaking contracts for Jaycee Horn and Derek Stingley Jr. More importantly, he’s built strong relationships with his clients. Both he and Parsons have openly called each other family.

That’s why Acho didn’t hold back, adding:

“You don’t ever talk about a person’s family.”

With Jones aiming to maintain high ground in the negotiations, it'll be interesting to see how this move plays out for him.

