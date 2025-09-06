Michael Irvin admits to baiting women with first $1,000,000 paycheck 37 years after Cowboys drafted All-Pro WR

In 1988, after being drafted 11th, Michael Irvin received a $1 million signing bonus. But instead of rushing to the bank, he left the check sitting on his table at home, so that women visiting would see it.

“That check, that first million-dollar check, I left that right there on the table," he said on Club Shay Shay. "Right in my room, so as soon as they walk in they say, ‘That’s your check.'"

His financial advisors kept calling, begging him to deposit it. But Irvin told them:

"Shoot, I’m winning. What you talking about? I’m winning like a… But it’s real, it was real.”

Besides, Michael Irvin opened up about taking care of his wife, Sandy Harrell, who has early-onset Alzheimer’s disease.

On Club Shay Shay, Irvin shared how he and Sandy first noticed something was wrong about 10 years ago. At first, they thought it was just menopause. But after losing both his mom and mother-in-law to Alzheimer’s, Irvin pushed for tests. After many doctor visits, Sandy was finally diagnosed.

Irvin said he will never put Sandy in a care facility. He has hired nurses to help around the clock, but it is tough. Sandy’s mood changes and confusion make it hard to keep staff, and Irvin admits it is emotionally draining.

One moment that broke his heart was when Sandy looked at him and asked:

“Who is this in my bed?”

That happened six years ago. But now she reached out and said, “Come here, baby,” the first time she had recognized him in nearly eight years.

Michael and Sandy have been married since 1990. They have four children: Myesha, Chelsea, Michael Jr. and Elijah.

Michael Irvin played 12 years for the Dallas Cowboys. He helped the team win three Super Bowls. Over his career, he caught 750 passes, gained nearly 12,000 yards and scored 65 touchdowns. He was later honored by being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Michael Irvin made his feelings clear after Cowboys traded Micah Parsons

Michael Irvin was upset after the Cowboys traded star linebacker Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. In an ESPN interview, Irvin said he couldn’t believe the team let Parsons go. He called it one of the worst moves the Cowboys have ever made.

Parsons signed a huge deal with the Packers, worth $188 million, with $136 million guaranteed. That makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. Irvin said that out of the three people involved, Parsons, team owner Jerry Jones and Parsons’ agent, Micah, are the one who loses.

He explained that Jerry Jones will still make money and fill the stadium. The agent will keep doing well with other clients. But Parsons, according to Irvin, gave up a chance to win big with the Cowboys.

