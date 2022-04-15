"I don't know if I could've ever left Troy Aikman" - Michael Irvin on Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill leaving great QBs

Dallas Cowboys Hall of Famer Michael Irvin has given his thoughts on two receivers leaving their superstar quarterbacks. The NFL offseason saw Davante Adams leave the Packers for Las Vegas and Tyreek Hill swap Kansas City for Miami.

PFF @PFF The Chiefs are trading Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, per @AdamSchefter The Chiefs are trading Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, per @AdamSchefter https://t.co/x83bz2VFVH

Both receivers had the perfect set-up with their supremely talented quarterbacks, but chose to take their talents elsewhere.

Irvin spoke over the phone to The Post and said that he would not of been able to leave Troy Aikman and the Cowboys team.

Irvin said:

“You left Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes — I don’t know if I could’ve ever left Troy Aikman. I don’t think I could’ve done that.”

With the nature of the NFL now, money talks and it is clear that for some, that can be the motivating factor for players choosing to move on from their current team. Irvin was asked about the current NFL salary cap, which stands at $200 million, and he stated that he is happy with how it has gone up.

Irvin said:

“That’s the nature of this game. The salary cap is over $200 million now. When I was playing, it was $60-80 million, so the money in the league has grown exponentially. No, I’m not jealous about it. I’m happy about it.”

How will Hill and Adams fare with new quarterbacks

Cleveland Browns v Green Bay Packers

Going from two surefire Hall of Fame quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers to Derek Carr and Tua Tagovailoa will take some getting used to. Both receivers had tremendous chemistry with their previous quarterbacks and that's hard to replicate.

Carr has shown his ability throughout his career and is a long-time friend of Adams. For Hill, some see it as a step down going to Tagovailoa, which is a little unfair given most quarterbacks are a step down from Mahomes.

Irvin built up an incredible connection with Aikman during his time in Dallas and going by his comments and choosing to move away from that type of connection in pursuit of money is something he clearly couldn't do.

Both Adams and Hill have their own reasons for deciding to move on fron Green Bay and Kansas City respectively, but both will find it hard simply because according to many, both are now playing with quarterbacks who are not as good as their previous teammates.

