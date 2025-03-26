Michael Irvin dismisses Cowboys fit for Cooper Kupp over concern of "overlapping with CeeDee Lamb"

Dallas Cowboys former wide receiver reacted to Cooper Kupp signing with the Seattle Seahawks over the Cowboys this offseason. During Monday's episode of Kay Adams' "Up & Adams" show, the wide receiver said that Seattle made the most sense for Kupp.

Ad

"I think Seattle is a perfect place for him. I think I was the only one who said he was going to Seattle—the only one. And I think it makes perfect sense. Kubak comes in as offensive coordinator, Grubb’s leading, and you're bringing in Sam Darnold. You kicked out that offense in Seattle—that’s why you got rid of Lockett and all those guys. Now, Cooper Kupp is going to be your inside guy.

Ad

Trending

"Are you joking? Now, JSN, who's a great player, had close to 800 yards in the slot last year, but he wasn’t in this offense. Now, he's going to learn how to play the slot from the best slot player in this system. So, him going to Seattle was like the candy I grew up on—it’s great for now, and it will be great for later because it’s going to pass on to JSN.

Ad

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Irvin also explained why Kupp wouldn't have been the best fit in Dallas.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Him in Dallas, as great as he is, I would be a little bit worried about some of that overlapping with CeeDee Lamb. Right now, I want to make sure his attitude is right and his relationship with Dak is perfect," he said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cooper Kupp was initially a trade chip for the LA Rams, but teams waited for him to be released to negotiate directly with the player. He's joining the Seahawks with Sam Darnold to renew the team's chances to compete for the NFC West division title against his former team.

NFL analyst criticizes Cooper Kupp's addition, more Seahawks' offseason moves

The Seattle Seahawks added Sam Darnold and Cooper Kupp to start a new era in Mike Macdonald's second season with the team. While some are happy about this, others don't find the moves that positive. Analyst Ben Solak disagreed with Seattle's moves, suggesting that the team regressed from the 2024 season.

Ad

Solak wrote that if Sam Darnold plays similarly to how he played last campaign, Geno Smith's absence wouldn't be as painful.

Additionally, he said that the Seahawks focused on adding an aging edge rusher in DeMarcus Lawrence instead of fixing their offensive line. Seattle is ready to make some noise next season, but not everybody feels confident about it.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.