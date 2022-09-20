WATCH: Michael Irvin goes wild celebrating Dallas Cowboys' win while trolling Stephen. A Smith in brutal fashion

Former Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Irvin had a special message for Stephen A. Smith after the team's 20-17 win over Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Cowboys, who were missing Dak Prescott, were not given much of a chance to win against the Bengals. However, thanks to Cooper Rush's efforts, they were able to win with a walk-off field from Brett Maher.

Irvin and Smith are colleagues on ESPN, and the former Cowboys star had a personal message for Smith and delivered it in unique fashion.

The "Playmaker" said:

"This is why it is America's Team. When all hope is gone and nobody believes it is possible and nobody thinks there's a chance to do anything.

"Everytime, it is somebody who has something to do with the team that wears the star on the side of their helmet and they rise up and they do something great."

You can view Irvin's message here:

He added:

"Did you see that? Hey Stephen A., they said Cooper Rush was doing a Tom Brady imitation the last few plays and we got that, oh my God, we got a win, oh my God, Cooper Rush."

Smith has not been shy with his disdain for the Dallas Cowboys and their fans. He has often gone on rants on TV and on his social media channels about the team.

After Dallas won the game against Cincinnati, he took to Twitter and posted a short video. You can see it here:

Just as a reference point, whenever the Cowboys lose, Smith posts a video laughing at Dallas' expense. Watch one of those many videos below:

Cooper Rush leads Dallas Cowboys past Cincinnati Bengals

Cooper Rush was impressive in his second career start, leading the Dallas Cowboys to a win.

Rush, in only his second career start, led the Dallas Cowboys to a fantastic win and avoided a dreaded 0-2 start. He led his team superbly in Dak Prescott's absence, which will be a huge boost to the franchise and their fans.

The Cowboys got on the board first with a Noah Brown touchdown and then extended their lead to 14-3 after Tony Pollard rushed in from the one-yard line. Their defense went after Joe Burrow, sacking him six times as Micah Parsons wreaked havoc once again.

Burrow recovered to lead his team back to 17-all, but a late drive by Rush set his team up in field goal range. Brett Maher then split the uprights from 50-yards to give Dallas its first win of the season.

Rush finished with 235 yards passing and one touchdown. Running backs Ezekiel Elliott (15 carries, 53 yards) and Tony Pollard (nine carries, 43 yards, one TD) led the way on the ground.

Noah Brown (five rec., 91 yards, one TD) and CeeDee Lamb, who was upset with his Week 1 performance (seven rec., 75 yards) were the pick of the Dallas receivers. Up next for Rush and Co. is a tricky away trip against the New York Giants.

NFL fans! Bet $5 on DraftKings & get $200 in free bets. Click here! Available in eligible states.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far