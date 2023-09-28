Michael Irvin highlights personal problem with Ezekiel Elliott being honored at AT&T stadium before Patriots vs Cowboys

Ezekiel Elliott will return to the AT&T Stadium on Sunday for the first time since being released by the Dallas Cowboys in March. The running back, who was a top-five pick in the 2016 NFL Draft and spent seven years with the franchise, lost his explosiveness and it wasn't worth keeping him with such a high salary.

Another Cowboys legend, Michael Irvin, was asked about how he felt with Elliott receiving a tribute at the AT&T Stadium during the game. He made it clear that he does not wish to see it happening while he's playing against Dallas:

I used to love watching Ezekiel Elliott's feed me gesture in AT&T Stadium, I just don’t want to see it THIS Sunday at AT&T Stadium. Thanks for everything my brother Zeke

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The legendary Dallas Cowboys wide receiver later clarified his thoughts about Ezekiel Elliot's comeback on his Twitter account:

I'm absolutely fine and looking forward to seeing whatever Jerry has planned. Zeke came in 2016, the Cowboys were 4-12 in 2015. We had a seven-game losing streak in the middle of the season, and it ended with a four-game losing streak. They had Joey Bosa, Ezekiel Elliott, and Jalen Ramsey. We had the fourth pick. We were looking at those three guys right there. I wanted Zeke right off the bat. He put up 1600 yds in his rookie season and 15 TDs. Dak Prescott started and had a good season, but it was Zeke who led that team. He should be honored. He deserves to be honored.

Expand Tweet

Ezekiel Elliott homecoming: Where to watch Cowboys vs. Patriots

The Week 4 matchup will be available on FOX with a 4:25 PM ET kickoff. The top FOX crew, composed of Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will be calling the game.

This is a great opportunity for the New England Patriots to build upon their win over the New York Jets on Sunday - falling 1-3 in the AFC East could be a mountain impossible to climb.

For the Dallas Cowboys, it's time to steer the ship following a disappointing upset loss to the Arizona Cardinals.