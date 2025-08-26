Michael Irvin predicts major good news for Shilo Sanders 1 day after ex-Buccaneers S was released following ejection in preseason finale vs. Bills

While Shedeur Sanders is competing for the Browns' QB2 job, Shilo Sanders was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. The franchise acquired Shilo after he went undrafted in April

Ad

The safety was involved in a heated moment with Zach Davidson during Saturday's preseason game. Shilo threw a punch at the Bills tight end after he allegedly pulled his equipment for a few yards. The rookie was not named in the Buccaneers' 53-man roster, which the team announced on Sunday.

Former Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin discussed Shilo's situation on his YouTube channel on Tuesday. The three-time Super Bowl champion believes this move might help him in the long run.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Shilo Sanders, who got released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Everybody's kind of tying this in," Irvin said. "Shilo getting released to the kind of slap punch that got him ejected in that preseason finale. But I don't think that is it. I think it can work as a double unundrum."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Irvin is optimistic about Shilo returning to Tampa Bay and believes this might be a strategic move from the franchise.

Ad

"That's why Tampa releasing Shilo this early gets him lost in the mix so they can have an opportunity to bring him back on the practice squad because he's the best kind of practice squad player," Irvin said.

"Remember they got to tell him to slow down and stop. Don't hit people. Don't do that. Don't go too hard. That's exactly what they want on a practice squad. Somebody that's trying to get to his job and do it right and be good at it and they're going to go hard even when they're the scout team."

Ad

Ad

The Buccaneers will start their 2025 NFL season against the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 7.

Bucs coach Todd Bowles slams Shilo Sanders for punching Zach Davidson

Shilo Sanders' punch to Zach Davidson resulted in a foul, and he was ejected from the game. Tampa Bay's coach Todd Bowles wasn't pleased with the rookie's behavior and called him out in the postgame press conference.

Ad

"You can't throw punches in this league," Bowles said on Saturday. "That's inexcusable. They're going to get you every time. You've got to grow from that."

It will be interesting to see if Sanders returns to Tampa Bay or gets scooped by another franchise.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.



With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.



His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.



When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day. Know More

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fans! Check out the latest Tampa Bay Schedule and dive into the Tampa Bay Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.