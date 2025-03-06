Michael Irvin’s daughter Myesha melts hearts with touching two-word message for Cowboys legend on his 58th birthday

Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin took to Instagram on March 5th to share birthday wish posts from his daughter, Myesha Beyonca. Myesha posted the story on match 5th from a birthday party where she was dressed in purple while Irvin held a mic. She had a heartfelt message for her father:

“Happy birthday to my old-man @michaelirvin88”

Michael Irvin birthday wishes from daughter Myesha Beyonca and family

The picture in the story was originally taken at Beyonca’s birthday party. Beyonca, Irvin’s eldest child was born in a relationship with ex-girlfriend Felicia Walker. Like her father, she is also a Pisces, having been born on February 24. She recently celebrated her 35th birthday.

Besides Myesha Beyonca, Irvin received birthday wishes from his family and friends. His son, Michael Irvin Jr. posted the story on his Instagram with a birthday message for his father. Irvin II wrote:

“Main mans born day… I love you pops im Wishing for a gr8 year for you and many more to come.”

Irvin shared the story on his Instagram and another birthday message from his niece, Tynika Irvin, an NIL athlete. Tynika posed with her uncle and also wrote a message:

“59 for the win my guy. Happy birthday.”

Michael Irvin celebrates his birthday at the Carnival in Brazil

Irvin, who turned 59 recently, is celebrating his birthday in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. In a unique mode of celebration, he travelled 4162 miles from home to Brazil for the birthday celebration. Rio is hosting the Carnival from Feb 28th to March 8th and Irvin is there to be a part of the festivity. It was one of the things on his bucket list.

Irvin informed his fans and followers of his whereabouts through a clip on Instagram on March 5th. He said:

“You might be wondering why am I dressed such a way, but I am in Rio for Carnival,” Irvin said. “It was on my bucket list. Before I turned 60, to experience Carnival. So I’m here, when I’m turning 59.”

“Let me say this though, the thousands of people that have texted me and reached out on social media — all the fans, all my friends saying ‘happy birthday.’ Thank you so much. There’s no way I could hit everybody back, but I want y’all to know that you really do matter.”

Irvin, covered in glitter on his chest, was surprised to learn that his friends had planned a party for him at his restaurant, Playmakers 88 on Friday. However, he declined the offer by delivering a punch-line from the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise.

