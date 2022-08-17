"This why Cowboys fans are called delusional" - Michael Irvin's ridiculous claim has NFL fans laughing

The Dallas Cowboys boasted the NFL's highest-scoring offense last year. Led by Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper, Ezekiel Elliott and CeeDee Lamb, they scored more total points than any other team. While they lost Cooper, they remain poised to be one of the league's top units.

One of the biggest issues with the 2021 Cowboys was their discipline, and that seems to be the case again this year. Dallas committed 17 penalties in their preseason opener.

Michael Irvin is an NFL analyst and a Cowboys legend. He recently made a bold claim about the 2022 team on First Take. saying that if the penalties are cleaned up, they might not lose all year:

"If the Dallas Cowboys clean up those penalties, they will be chasing the 1972 Miami Dolphins. When you got the No.1 offense, clean up these penalties, they will be chasing the 1972 Dolphins. Did I say someting crazy?"

NFL fans don't seem to agree with Irvin. They were quick to respond on social media, with one saying Irvin is the epitome of the delusional Cowboys fan. Here are the top comments:

Jarret 🇫🇲 @JarretSigrah Jon Machota @jonmachota Michael Irvin on @FirstTake : "If the Dallas Cowboys clean up these penalties, they will be chasing the (undefeated) 1972 Miami Dolphins. When you got the No. 1 offense, clean up these penalties, they will be chasing the 1972 Dolphins. Did I say something crazy?" This why Cowboys fans are called delusional twitter.com/jonmachota/sta…

Irvin asked if he had said something crazy, which many fans felt he did.

julian @jmac_85 @jonmachota @FirstTake Love Irvin he is my favorite Cowboy ever, but takes like that are why everyone hates Cowboy fans lol

The Commander @TheCommander74 @jonmachota @FirstTake Lets give the benefit of the doubt. He didn't say how long they'd be chasing the '72 team. I think the Cowboys are going to be undefeated right up until Sep 11 when they face the Bucs.

Ralph Mazz @Rmazz6 @jonmachota @FirstTake That's the problem with this organization there is so much false hope around this team that the owners really believe this. This team will struggle to even make the playoffs this year. Let's be completely honest.

Roger Hardy 🌵 @Roger__Hardy @jonmachota @FirstTake Sure, Michael. Anything is possible unless your owner/gm is Jerry Jones. Then, you're just waiting for him to exit this mortal coil before we'll have another chance at glory.

Michael Irvin believes in his former team, perhaps to a fault. NFL fans didn't let him hear the end of it, though.

Can the Dallas Cowboys emulate the 1972 Dolphins?

Dallas v Denver Broncos Preseason

The short answer is no, probably not. They are a talented team and one of the best in football at this point, but they're not even the consensus best team in the NFC. The Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Green Bay Packers are all probably better. Dallas would have to be incredibly lucky to run the table, as any team would be.

Their schedule is pretty challenging, too. The first two weeks are against the juggernaut Buccaneers and the defending AFC champions, the Cincinnati Bengals.

In Week 5, they face off against the defending Super Bowl champs, the Los Angeles Rams. In Week 9, they'll see the Packers. The rest of the schedule isn't that tough, but that's still four games they could easily lose. Divisional games can be a toss up, too.

They will more than likely be the NFC East champions, though the Philadelphia Eagles did improve this offseason. Adding A.J. Brown could make all the difference for the Eagles, and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top in the NFC East.

Either way, there's a good chance Dallas will have multiple losses by Week 5. Their undefeated season will more than likely turn into a 11-6 season, or thereabouts. We will see how they get on when the campaign kicks off next month.

