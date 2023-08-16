Michael Oher, in a series of shocking revelations, claimed that the movie based on his life — The Blind Side — is made up of lies. Apparently, the couple did not adopt him, and were only after the profit that came with his football career. As expected, Oher's allegations caused a heated debate in the NFL world, various stars coming to speak on the matter.

In the end, Sandra Bullock, who played Leigh Anne Tuohy in the movie, was asked by many to return her Oscar as the controversy unfolded.

However, many came to her defense. This includes actor Quinton Aaron, who played Michael Oher's character in the highly celebrated film. Considerably shocked by the new developments, he defended Bullock against the brigade of haters.

"To make a statement like that doesn't make any sense," Aaron told TMZ Sports. "Sandra Bullock didn't have anything to do with the real story that we're reading as of right now."

Bullock's performance has been praised for years, and Aaron hoped it would continue to be the case. After all, the movie and its actors weren't involved in Oher and the Tuohys' personal matters.

"She gave a brilliant performance. And that shouldn't be tarnished for something that had nothing to do with her."

Speaking of Leigh Anne and Sean Tuohy — who he met on set — Aaron added:

"I got a good sense from all of them. They were real cool to me."

Sean Tuohy speaks on Michael Oher's allegations about fake adoption

As per Oher, the Tuohys didn't adopt him, and he only signed for conservatorship after turning 18. Speaking to the Daily Memphian’s Geoff Calkins, Sean Tuohy publically responded to the claims.

According to Sean, they didn't earn anything from the Sandra Bullock starer, and the royalties received were from the book that inspired the movie:

“We're devastated. It's upsetting to think we would make money off any of our children. But we're going to love Michael at 37 just like we loved him at 16.”

Oher, on his end, stated that Tuohy and their children earned $225,000 from the movie along with a 2.5% from the film's proceeds. The movie made over $300 million.

The Tuohys' lawyer, however, stated that Michael Oher attempted to acquire $15 million from the family:

"In reality, the Tuohys opened their home to Oher and offered him structure, support, and, most of all, unconditional love. They consistently treated him as a son... His response was to threaten them, including saying that he would plant a negative story about them unless they paid him $15 million."