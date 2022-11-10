Former NFL offensive tackle Michael Oher married his longtime partner Tiffany Roy last weekend in Nashville, Tennessee.

One aspect of the wedding that caught everyone's attention was the gigantic five-foot tall, tiered wedding cake that sat on top of a table three feet off the ground.

The eight-foot display was the centerpiece of the reception and was decorated with feathers, a common decor theme found throughout the wedding decorations.

Tiffany told People Magazine about what she loves most about her husband:

"Michael has his own unique touch, and that touch cannot be replaced. The most amazing thing I love is his love for his family and our kids. He is a stand-up dad and no one can top him."

Michael Oher wedding photos

Michael Oher and Tiffany Roy met while attending Ole Miss, 17 years ago. Since then, Oher was drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft, had an eight-year career in the league, took two trips to the Super Bowl and won one.

Oher and Roy have four children: two sons and two daughters. They got engaged in July 2021 and on November 5, were married at the JW Marriott in Nashville, Tennessee, in front of about 200 guests.

In photos obtained by People Magazine, the theme of the night was feathers. They adorned the five-foot wedding cake and were used throughout the reception space.

Roy was walked down the aisle with the couple's son Kobi as Beyonce's hit song "Halo" was played, adding to the theme of heaven of the couple's big day.

Michael Oher's wedding photos are sure to take anyone's breath away.

As they took to the dance floor for their first dance as husband and wife, they were accompanied by two ballet dancers who performed choreographed numbers at the same time.

The garter toss ritual had a football twist to it as the former offensive tackle threw it to all of the single men in the room. In honor of his new wife's New Orleans background, the reception also featured a second line celebration featuring parasols that were also lined with feathers.

Flowers like hydrangeas, roses and cherry blossoms were also in abundance along with the feathers and guests were greeted with flowered walkways as they entered the dance floor.

