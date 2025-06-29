Michael Penix Jr.'s fiancée Olivia Carter sends 2-word message as Dade City names street after Falcons QB

The Atlanta Falcons quarterback, Michael Penix Jr., has earned himself one of the most prominent achievements in society. On Saturday, the quarterback got himself a street named after him in Dade City, Florida. When the signboard was inaugurated, the quarterback shared that moment with his fiancée, Olivia Carter.

Ad

Carter later shared a clip of the inauguration ceremony on her Instagram story, along with a picture of herself with Penix, standing in front of the direction board. In the photo, the couple shared a romantic kiss.

Carter expressed her emotions with a two-word reaction in one of the IG stories.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Proud fiancée," Carter wrote.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Michael Penix Jr.'s fiancée Olivia Carter reacts as Dade City names street after Falcons QB (Image Credit: Carter/IG)

Penix has started training for his upcoming season with the Falcons. The quarterback attended the Falcons' minicamps earlier this month.

Ad

Trending

The team's Instagram account later posted Penix's photos from the training session. Olivia Carter reshared the Falcons' post on her story and gushed over the quarterback.

"I have a crush on 9," Carter wrote on her Instagram story.

Olivia Carter expressed love for Michael Penix Jr. with an emotional birthday message

Michael Penix Jr. turned 25 last month and received a special birthday tribute from his fiancée, Olivia Carter. Carter posted an Instagram reel, a compilation video of multiple clips highlighting different memories of Carter with the Falcons quarterback.

Ad

Along with the video, Carter penned down an emotional message for Penix.

"Happy birthday to the love of my life," Carter wrote. "Michael, you are the kindest, smartest, most patient, and the most genuine man. You have the biggest heart I have ever known. Your love makes me feel like most beautiful and blessed girl in the world. I feel so blessed to be by your side, Michael."

Ad

Ad

Penix had a decent 2024 NFL season as the backup quarterback to Kirk Cousins.

Cousins couldn't show his A-game last season. According to Robert Griffin III, Penix could be the "breakout quarterback of the year," considering Cousins' unsuccessful first season with the Falcons.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shanu Singh A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment. Know More

Falcons Nation! Check out the latest Atlanta Falcons Schedule and dive into the latest Falcons Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.