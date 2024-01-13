Earlier this week, Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan's daughter, Isabella, opened up about her brain tumor diagnosis on Good Morning America.

The University of South Carolina freshman revealed that she suffered from headaches during her first semester. The situation soon escalated. Isabella's headaches got excruciatingly painful, and one morning, she vomited blood. That prompted her to undergo check-ups, where she was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a common malignant tumor.

Isabella underwent emergency surgery to remove the mass before continuing her treatment. Despite her illness, Isabella is in good spirits. During her appearance on Good Morning America, she remarked:

“I am feeling good. Not too bad. That's (chemotherapy) my next step. I'm ready for it to start and be one day closer to being over. I'm very excited for this whole process to wrap. But you just have to keep living every day, I think, through the whole thing.”

In a video on her YouTube channel, Isabella revealed she froze her eggs right before Thanksgiving. Explaining her decision, she said:

“Since chemo and radiation and everything can affect fertility, my first step was egg-freezing. That was not fun for me all. I’m not a big needle person, so this whole experience has been [difficult]. I’ve gotten used to my blood and IV, but shots? That was rough.”

Strahan's girlfriend, Kayla Quick, lauded Isabella, saying:

“You literally did your retrieval, came home and slept for, like, 6 or 7 hours and then got up, got dressed and then we had a big Thanksgiving [dinner]. And then the Monday after, you started radiation.”

Isabella is currently undergoing chemotherapy.

Michael Strahan remains positive as daughter Isabella battles cancer

New York Giants icon Michael Strahan

Michael Strahan accompanied his daughter, Isabella, during her appearance on Good Morning America. He opened up about his confidence in his daughter beating cancer. The Hall of Famer said:

“I literally think that in a lot of ways, I’m the luckiest man in the world because I got an amazing daughter and I know she’s going through it. But I know that we're never given more than we can handle and that she is going to crush this as much as I need her. I don’t know what I would do without her.”

Isabella will undergo her last round of radiation treatment next Friday. She'll continue receiving treatment before getting a clean chit from doctors.