Michael Strahan sets record straight on people hoping Shedeur Sanders “falls on his face”

Michael Strahan made his stance clear on April 10 during the “7PM in Brooklyn” podcast. The Hall of Famer openly addressed critics waiting for Shedeur Sanders to stumble. He acknowledged that many are rooting against the young quarterback, hoping he fails rather than succeeds, but made it clear he isn’t one of them. His comments reflected how public perception often spins confidence into arrogance, especially when the Sanders name is involved.

Strahan drew a firm line between earned respect and generational expectation. He highlighted how Deion Sanders’ signature confidence is now echoed in his son, but without an NFL track record, Shedeur is catching heat for it. Still, Strahan voiced support, saying he wants the 23-year-old to thrive at the next level. He also singled out Travis Hunter as a standout talent and likened Abdul Carter’s play style to Micah Parsons — proof that Strahan is weighing potential, not just legacy.

“Shedeur, if the Giants got him, that’d be insane. People look at Deion’s confidence as if it’s a bad thing. And they’re looking at Shedeur’s confidence as if it's a bad thing. The only difference is that Deion did it on the highest level, and now Shedeur’s coming in with the Deion confidence but hasn’t proven it yet. And I guarantee you there are more people who hope the kid falls on his face than be successful, and I’m not one of them. I want him to do great,” Strahan said.

He also weighed in on the mentorship behind Shedeur's rise, crediting Deion for preparing his son well. But Strahan noted that the NFL has a way of humbling even the most confident players and cautioned that Shedeur will need to adopt a more grounded approach once he enters the league.

Shedeur Sanders’s stats back the hype. In 2023, he posted 3,230 yards, 27 touchdowns and only three picks in 11 games (missed one due to a back fracture). In 2024, he went off – 4,134 yards, 37 TDs, Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

Michael Strahan sees that. He just wants others to as well.

Shedeur Sanders brushes off Micah Parsons' criticism

Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders has finally addressed the debate that triggered Micah Parsons. After his pro day workout ignited a social media firestorm over his ball-patting habit, Sanders made it clear: he’s not changing a thing.

The projected 2025 first-round pick responded on the “Up & Adams Show,” saying the habit has helped him get to where he is. Sanders emphasized that outside opinions don’t shake him, adding that people constantly shift the standards when it comes to judging his play.

“I think me patting the ball got me to the position I am now. I don't see what's wrong… They always move the goalposts with me, so mentally, you gotta be tough with everything. You can't seek validation or happiness from outside people. You gotta find that within yourself and not really care what nobody else is saying.”

Jets safety Andre Cisco sparked debate by criticizing the motion. Giants WR Darius Slayton came to Shedeur Sanders’ defense, noting many elite QBs also pat the ball. That’s when Cowboys star Micah Parsons weighed in, arguing the motion creates just enough delay to cause sacks or incompletions.

