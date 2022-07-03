Michael Vick's financial woes deepens as creditors sue former QB for $1.2 million

Michael Vick had a long and crazy NFL career. He spent a total of 13 years in the league with four teams. Most notably, he played for the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles. Vick's career was interrupted by a jail stint for dogfighting.

After that, he went on to have a relatively successful second half of a career, rehabbing his image and eventually becoming a broadcaster. However, Vick has reportedly accrued quite a few debts over the years, and that doesn't seem to be ending any time soon.

According to the Miami Herald, the retired quarterback is being sued for over one million dollars. That total allegedly comes from loans the athlete secured in 2018.

The group suing the former Virginia Tech product is looking to seize assets like cars, jewelry and other items. They can't seize his house due to a Florida law protecting it as their primary place of residence.

Kevin Spinozza, the lead lawyer for the group, said:

“They are indeed living in the house. There was a $160,000 Bentley in the driveway. Obviously a beautiful home, one you would think a retired NFL player would live in.”

Vick's lawyer, Arthur Jones, responded, although the quarterback himself did not:

“Michael Vick takes these matters seriously and is aware of the proceedings and will be sure that all parties who are entitled to receive payment will be paid."

Jones did say that they weren't just going to pay without doing their due diligence on the totals:

“However, usurious calculations which produce absurd results should not be countenanced by the courts of Florida. Therefore, all appropriate defenses will certainly be utilized. Further comment on any shenanigans which lead to situations like this may be made available at a later date.”

Michael Vick's tumultuous career

Michael Vick was drafted out of Virginia Tech in the 2001 NFL draft. He went first overall and went on to electrify the football field and revolutionize the quarterback position. Without him, it's possible there would be no Cam Newton, Lamar Jackson, Kyler Murray or other prominent mobile quarterbacks.

The quarterback was eventually arrested and put in jail in 2007 for his role in a dogfighting ring. In 2009, he returned to the NFL and eventually became the starting quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles.

He had one of the most prolific games in history when he threw for 333 yards and four touchdowns while also rushing for 80 yards and two more scores. It was an absolutely dominant effort against the Washington Commanders (then Redskins) in which the Eagles won 59-28.

Philadelphia Eagles v Denver Broncos

He moved on from Philly and went to the New York Jets for just one season. He eventually retired after the 2015 season in which he was a backup for the Pittsburgh Steelers, also for one season.

