Michigan Pro-Day: J.J. McCarthy "confident" with showing ahead of potential Vikings move

The Minnesota Vikings are looking for their next franchise quarterback and Michigan star, J.J. McCarthy, liked what he did on his Pro-Day. The National Champions held their workout for NFL scouts and coaches and a lot of eyes were on the quarterback who led them to the title.

Asked later about how he felt his Pro-Day went, J.J. McCarthy said that he was happy because he felt he answered some of the questions that were there about him. He mentioned deep throws and out-breakers to the left as things that many had question marks about and he thought he assuaged those concerns. As NBC Sports reported, he said,

“I just wanted to showcase the questions they had about out-breakers to the left and putting some air on the deep posts, stuff like that. I felt like I did that today. I’m pretty confident with the showing I put out there.”

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy lays out his formula for success as franchise quarterback for the Vikings

Ever since Kirk Cousins moved on from the Minnesota Vikings, it has been clear that the franchise is looking for its next franchise quarterback. With Caleb Williams likely to join the Chicago Bears and Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels likely being the next picks to teams like the Washington Commanders and New England Patriots, J.J. McCarthy is the one the NFC North team is targeting.

And the Michigan star divulged how he plans to deal with it. He talked about the intangibles of being a leader, saying,

“It’s about potential, traits, character — all that little stuff. You could throw for 5,000 yards in a year, but if you have awful character and your teammates don’t like you, what’s that going to do for you? I pride myself on the intangibles and being able to be a leader.”

J.J. McCarthy also added how he likes to keep things in perspective by seeing the bigger picture, commenting,

“With all this added pressure that comes with being a franchise quarterback and being drafted and all that, it just brings me back to the roots of, ‘Hey, this is just a game at the end of the day. When you zoom out on planet Earth and look down, all this pressure that you’re feeling really isn’t there at the end of the day.”

If his confidence translates to the NFL and his Pro-Day has really answered the questions the Minnesota Vikings had, J.J. McCarthy could be set for a fruitful career in the league.