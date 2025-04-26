  • home icon
  "MICKEY LOOMIS COUNT YOUR DAYS BUDDY" - Saints fans blast team for drafting Tyler Shough over Shedeur Sanders

"MICKEY LOOMIS COUNT YOUR DAYS BUDDY" - Saints fans blast team for drafting Tyler Shough over Shedeur Sanders

By Prasen
Modified Apr 26, 2025 00:22 GMT
Saints fans blast team for drafting Tyler Shough over Shedeur Sanders
Saints fans blast team for drafting Tyler Shough (L) over Shedeur Sanders (R) [IMAGN]

Shedeur Sanders can't catch a break in the 2025 NFL Draft. He was snubbed by the New Orleans Saints, who picked Tyler Shough as their QB with their 40th overall pick.

also-read-trending Trending

Several insiders predicted Shough to go ahead of Sanders, and that's precisely what happened. However, the move by the New Orleans front office didn't agree with Saints fans. They flocked to the comments section, bashing the franchise for picking Shough over Sanders. One fan wrote,

"MICKEY COUNT YOUR DAYS BUDDY."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Another said, "SANDERS WAS RIGHT THERE MAN."
"Sanders > Shough," wrote one more.
One X user tweeted, "I hope you guys are f*cking happy. Way to ruin the city for another 15 years u b*ms. Fire Loomis Immediately".
"I can’t support this team anymore. Yall are a f*cking JOKE," tweeted another.
One fan commented, "Are yall retarded like actually?"
Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart, and now Shough are off the board. The question remains: Who will finally take a shot on Shedeur Sanders?

Tyler Shough vs Shedeur Sanders

The 2025 NFL Draft can't stop getting interesting, especially in the quarterback department. The Saints opted for Shough over the Colorado quarterback, leaving Sanders still waiting for his name to be called.

Shough’s resume speaks volumes. He transferred from Texas Tech to Louisville in 2024 and put together a healthy season. He completed 63.2% of his passes for 3,195 yards, 23 touchdowns, and just six picks.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound Arizona native became just the 13th QB in Cardinals history to throw over 3000 yards. On the other hand, Sanders, once seen as a potential first-rounder, has slid past Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart, and now Shough. He had better stats than Shough - 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein raved about Shough’s “live arm.” Insiders like Ian Rapoport and Jordan Schultz predicted he could jump ahead of Sanders on Day 2. They were right.

