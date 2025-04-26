"MICKEY LOOMIS COUNT YOUR DAYS BUDDY" - Saints fans blast team for drafting Tyler Shough over Shedeur Sanders

Shedeur Sanders can't catch a break in the 2025 NFL Draft. He was snubbed by the New Orleans Saints, who picked Tyler Shough as their QB with their 40th overall pick.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Several insiders predicted Shough to go ahead of Sanders, and that's precisely what happened. However, the move by the New Orleans front office didn't agree with Saints fans. They flocked to the comments section, bashing the franchise for picking Shough over Sanders. One fan wrote,

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"MICKEY COUNT YOUR DAYS BUDDY."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another said, "SANDERS WAS RIGHT THERE MAN."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Sanders > Shough," wrote one more.

One X user tweeted, "I hope you guys are f*cking happy. Way to ruin the city for another 15 years u b*ms. Fire Loomis Immediately".

"I can’t support this team anymore. Yall are a f*cking JOKE," tweeted another.

One fan commented, "Are yall retarded like actually?"

Ad

Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart, and now Shough are off the board. The question remains: Who will finally take a shot on Shedeur Sanders?

Also read: “How low can I go?”: Insider pours cold water on Shedeur Sanders' odds of landing at Steelers

Tyler Shough vs Shedeur Sanders

The 2025 NFL Draft can't stop getting interesting, especially in the quarterback department. The Saints opted for Shough over the Colorado quarterback, leaving Sanders still waiting for his name to be called.

Ad

Shough’s resume speaks volumes. He transferred from Texas Tech to Louisville in 2024 and put together a healthy season. He completed 63.2% of his passes for 3,195 yards, 23 touchdowns, and just six picks.

The 6-foot-5, 225-pound Arizona native became just the 13th QB in Cardinals history to throw over 3000 yards. On the other hand, Sanders, once seen as a potential first-rounder, has slid past Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart, and now Shough. He had better stats than Shough - 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns.

Ad

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein raved about Shough’s “live arm.” Insiders like Ian Rapoport and Jordan Schultz predicted he could jump ahead of Sanders on Day 2. They were right.

Also read: Insider’s "best guess" sees Shedeur Sanders landing at $5,300,000,000 AFC team in 3rd round of 2025 NFL draft

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place