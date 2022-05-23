"Don't give Gronk a microphone" - Mike Florio advices not to invite Rob Gronkowski to Tom Brady's roast

Tom Brady will feature on a Netflix roast special and Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio has said he doesn't want Rob Gronkowski to have the microphone.

The future Hall of Fame tight end could be one of the guests to 'roast' his quarterback on the Netflix special, but Florio doesn't think that is such a good idea.

Speaking on PFT Live, Florio said that Gronkowski was part of a roast with David Ortiz five or six years ago and because of what he said, they could not use it.

"I don't know who's going to be involved in the roast of Tom Brady, that's gonna go a long way toward determining how funny it is or isn't. Please don't let Rob Gronkowski anywhere near the microphone."

TB12 @TomBradyEgo Netflix has announced a new roast series entitled "Greatest Roasts of All Time: GROAT"



Tom Brady will be the first to get roasted



Brady will serve as an executive producer on the project, which is set to tape in 2023 Netflix has announced a new roast series entitled "Greatest Roasts of All Time: GROAT" Tom Brady will be the first to get roastedBrady will serve as an executive producer on the project, which is set to tape in 2023 https://t.co/GgvGRZTZJs

"He did a roast of David Ortiz several years ago that they were going to put on NESN in the Boston area and they couldn't use it because, in part, of the stuff he said, cancellable stuff from Gronk, six years ago, five years ago. So a part of me really wants Gronk involved and part of me says God, no, please don't give Gronk a microphone."

Tom Brady hunting for eighth Super Bowl

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

After being bundled out of the playoffs last season by eventual champions the LA Rams, Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL after 22 seasons. It lasted only 40 days.

Now back for a 23rd season, the legendary quarterback has his sights set on capturing an eighth Super Bowl ring. With his NFC South division essentially a cakewalk for many, the 44-year-old will perhaps have his easiest run to get to the postseason.

However, the Buccaneers do play their fair share of contenders in 2022. The Rams, Packers, Bengals, Chiefs, Cowboys, Ravens, Cardinals, and Browns are all difficult assignments for Brady.

With much of the Buccaneers roster returning, without Rob Gronkowski (at the time of writing), Tampa Bay is well placed to, at least, make the playoffs. Once there, we all know what the 44-year-old quarterback is capable of.

Brady will likely have the home-field advantage, which is ideal and, depending on their seed, may have multiple home games. Whether he can capture ring number eight remains to be seen, but doubt "the goat" at your peril. The stage is set for the legend again.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat