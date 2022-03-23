"I would be pounding on the table" - NFL insider Mike Florio believes Detroit is the best fit for Baker Mayfield

The Detroit Lions are the best fit for Baker Mayfield, according to NFL insider Mike Florio. With the Browns securing Deshaun Watson in a mammoth five-year, $230m deal which is fully guaranteed, the Cleveland quarterback requested a trade.

Just where he ends up is anyone's guess; however, Florio, of Pro Football Talk has given an interesting destination for the 26-year-old -- the Detroit Lions.

Florio said:

"The only thing that makes sense, the only thing that makes sense at this point, this is just kind of as a fan, as someone who loves a good story and is someone who, it kind of it would be pasta and meatballs kicking in for the people in Detroit, saying this is our guy.

Florio added:

"Baker Mayfield is our guy. Baker Mayfield is exactly what we need. Baker Mayfield has an attitude that none of our quarterbacks have had since Bobby Layne. This is the guy to help infuse this new disposition into our team. Let's go get him. And yeah, what will you know, we got to pay Jared Goff 15 million.

Florio continued:

"That's part of the price we paid for the two first-round picks and the third-round pick that we got. So I just I continue to be fascinated by what, to me, if I was a Lions fan ... I'd be screaming, 'Go get Baker Mayfield,' and if I was in any way connected with the Lions, I would be pounding on the table, 'We have to go get Baker Mayfield,' and I really hope they do it just because I think it would be an awesome development."

Will Baker Mayfield find a new NFL home?

This could be possible with a host of teams in need of a quarterback. Carolina has already said they will not entertain a trade for the 26-year-old, and with no disrespect to Jared Goff, but the former Oklahoma star is an upgrade at quarterback for the Lions.

Goff's cap hit is $30.15 million in 2022. Should the Lions cut or trade him before June 1 and his $20.15 million in dead money, if he is cut or traded after the June 1 designation, then the Lions are a little hamstrung.

Goff clearly isn't "the guy" for the Lions, and bringing in the 26-year-old Browns quarterback could be just the tonic for the struggling franchise.

Will it happen? That remains to be seen, but the Cleveland quarterback is on the lookout for a new team, and the Lions could do with a player like the 26-year-old.

