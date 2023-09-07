Mike Florio believes Nick Bosa’s new $170,000,000 contract lets Chris Jones play even harder to get

San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa is now a made man, and Chris Jones is aiming to follow in his footsteps. Speaking on Pro Football Talk, NFL analyst Mike Florio explained why the deal between the team and player out west helps the defensive star in the mid-west.

Here's how he put it, reasoning that it's because there's no longer just one defensive star getting more than $30 milion:

"It's no longer just 'Oh, the Rams are stupid [for paying Aaron Donald]. The Rams don't know what they're doing. The Rams gave him too much money. That's a crazy deal. That's an aberration. That's an outlier.' Well, there's two of them now."

He continued, claiming that Jones can say he's being "more than reasonable."

"It's no longer an outlier. When there's two of them, it makes it easier for Jones to say 'at 28, I'm being more than reasonable.'"

Exploring Nick Bosa's contract

It's the dawn of a new era for the San Francisco 49ers' new expensive star. The deal runs through the 2028 season and will nab him up to $170 million. It carried a $50 million signing bonus and will net him $34 million on average per year, according to Spotrac. He's guaranteed $122.5 million no matter what.

At $34 million per season on average, he's making close to franchise quarterback money. For example, Joe Burrow, still playing on his rookie deal, is only making $9 million per season despite taking his team to a Super Bowl. Kirk Cousins, who has been the franchise quarterback of the Minnesota Vikings for years, is making $35 million per season on average.

Returning to the San Francisco 49ers, quarterback sensation Brock Purdy is earning an average yearly salary of just $934,000, which is roughly 1/35th of what Nick Bosa is earning. Looking at total contract worth, Purdy is playing on a roughly $3.3 million deal, which is about 1/12th of Nick Bosa's yearly earnings every season, putting aside Bosa's $50 million signing bonus.

Comparing signing bonuses, Purdy earned just $77,000, which wouldn't even cover some semi-common new trucks or electric cars on the market. Meanwhile, Bosa earned $50 million. Purdy's signing bonus was worth one tenth of a percent of what Bosa earned.

