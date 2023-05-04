The Ryan Tannehill era in Tennessee looks like it is coming to an end. The veteran quarterback has seen the Titans take young quarterbacks in consecutive drafts as the writing looks to be on the wall.

First was Malik Willis in the 2022 draft and now Kentucky's Will Levis in this year's draft. What it means for Tannehill and the Titans seems to be pretty clear...at least for Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.

He detailed what the move for Levis does for Tannehill's future with the Titans and Florio came to a simple conclusion - it's ending.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Florio sais via NFL on NBC:

"It just feels like it's ending. It feels like this is it for Tannehill and this year is about getting Will Levis ready next year? Levis is the guy and Tannehill is going to go play somewhere else."

Florio does seem to hit the nail on the head here as there looks to be a clear succession plan taking place in Tennessee.

With Willis not progressing like many had hoped despite only playing a handful of games, it does feel like Levis is the next player up in the QB depth chart. Just when he gets his chance is unknown, but we can't imagine it will be too long into the season if things go south with Tannehill.

Ryan Tannehill is on borrowed time in Tennessee

Tennessee Titans v Washington Commanders

Ryan Tannehill's tenure with the Titans looks like it will be ending, it's just a matter of when. The 34-year-old will likely be playing his final year in Tennessee.

His contract dictates that he has a base salary of $27 million and a cap hit of $36.6 million. This means that Levis and Willis can learn from the veteran quarterback in the hopes of stepping into the role in 2024.

The Titans simply can't cut Tannehill and press fast forward on the progression of Levis and Willis due to the veteran's contract. But the franchise has an out after the 2023 season and you can be sure they'll use it.

Ryan Tannehill was 6-6 as the Titans' starter last season, throwing for 2,536 yards, 13 touchdowns, and six interceptions. That won't get it done in the AFC that is teeming with strong rosters.

It does feel like the veteran will be replaced by a younger quarterback and it looks like the 2023 season will be Ryan Tannehill's Titans farewell tour.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes