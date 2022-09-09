Mike Florio claims Russell Wilson is the culprit of the end of relationship with Seattle

One of the most shocking trades this off-season occurred when the Seattle Seahawks traded former Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio talked about Wilson's exit from the Seahawks. He blamed Wilson for forcing his way out of Seattle.

Florio said:

"I think, once he put them in a position where they ended up looking bad for taking the position of he's never leaving. I think you put all that together, and there's going to be some people who are upset and very much looking forward to the opportunity to let him hear it because, at the end of the day, this wasn't the Seahawks setting him adrift.

"This was Russell Wilson wanting out, and Russell Wilson coming off ultimately as being far more calculated than they would allow themselves to think he was. "

Florio added that he thinks there are fans who are upset with Wilson. Therefore, when he makes his return to Seattle, Florio thinks Wilson will hear some boos.

He added:

"That's really the key, Sharon. The fans who get it understand that there was a calculation here by Russell Wilson and all that stuff he was saying was B.S. about wanting to stay for the rest of his career. He was looking for an off ramp.

"There's going to be fans, and I'm not saying they should ... I'm just saying what they're going to do. I think there's going to be fans who are very upset about it, and this is their opportunity to let him hear it."

Russell Wilson gets his revenge vs. the Seattle Seahawks to open up the 2022 season

Minnesota Vikings v Denver Broncos

There were rumors that Wilson wanted out of Seattle even before the start of last seaosn. The Chicago Bears heard the news and swooped in by making them an offer before Seattle declined it.

One season later, Wilson was traded to the Broncos in the off-season.

Wilson spent the first 10 seasons of his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks. He ammassed much success with the team. He won a Super Bowl and made multiple Pro Bowls while setting nearly every passing record in Seattle.

He makes his season debut with the Broncos Monday night against his former team, the Seattle Seahwawks.

ESPN @espn



@Broncos @Seahawks Russell Wilson returns to Seattle for Week 1 of Monday Night Football! 🍿🤩 Russell Wilson returns to Seattle for Week 1 of Monday Night Football! 🍿🤩@Broncos ❌ @Seahawks https://t.co/N2iBhou5vs

This is wonderful matchmaking by the NFL as we get to see Wilson go up against his former team in his Broncos debut.

It will be interesting to see what reaction Russell Wilson gets when he runs out on the field. Will it be positive, negative, or mixed?

