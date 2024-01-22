Mike Florio calls potential Baker Mayfield franchise tag a “no s**t” option Buccaneers QB would be happy to have

Baker Mayfield might have lost on the field over the weekend but most would argue that he won the season overall. Some expected him to be a one-year placeholder in line to get benched midway through the season. Instead, he brought the Buccaneers more than Tom Brady did in 2022.

As a result, with the one-year trial run now over, it's time for the Buccaneers to make a decision. Speaking on Pro Football Talk, NFL analyst Mike Florio called one outcome a no-brainer that would leave, at the least, the quarterback in high spirits. Here's how Florio put it on Monday's show:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"[00:01:00] I saw a report yesterday that the franchise tag is an option. Well, no s**t it's an option. Of course, it's an option. If you don't work out a long-term deal with them, what are you gonna do? 'I'll go ahead and be a free agent. Sign with somebody else' ... .

"He's not gonna complain. He's going to make $35 million as opposed to the $4 million he made last year. [00:01:21]" [21.6] PFT

Baker Mayfield and Buccaneers left with short runway to iron out 2024 plan

Baker Mayfield at NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In a way, some would agree that getting another one-year trial run would be the most fitting next chapter of Mayfield's story in terms of pure storytelling. The one-time college walk-on has made a career out of proving doubters wrong with his back against the wall.

Baker Mayfield was doubted in college before winning the Heisman Trophy. Then, he brought the Cleveland Browns the franchise's first divisional-round sighting since 1994. Since moving on from Mayfield, the Browns have yet to reach the same level with his successor Deshaun Watson.

Of course, in the time between rises, Baker Mayfield saw himself reduced to the brink of backup QB purgatory starters often slip into. He failed to win over the Carolina Panthers in 2022 and didn't finish the season with the team. Instead, he found himself on a short trial run with the Los Angeles Rams that he managed to elevate into a starting role audition with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Now, it seems that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will either work out a multi-year deal or admit to some doubts about the quarterback by slapping him with a franchise tag. With free agency now just roughly six weeks away, things will need to happen quickly with negotiations to avoid a franchise tag result.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit Pro Football Talk and H/T Sportskeeda.