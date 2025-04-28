Mike Florio claims Kenny Pickett could be traded by Browns as Shedeur Sanders join competitive QB room

The Cleveland Browns were one of the teams that needed to address their quarterback room following the 2024 season. While Deshaun Watson recovers from his injury, they signed Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett via free agency. Browns acquired two more quarterbacks through the 2025 NFL draft.

The Browns drafted Dillon Gabriel in the third round. They also picked Coach Prime's son, Shedeur Sanders, who fell out of the first four rounds after being projected as a top-three prospect. Shedeur was selected by the team with the 144th pick.

This leaves the Browns with five quarterback options for the upcoming season. However, analyst Mike Florio believes that the Browns could be making a few changes in this department for the upcoming season. According to Florio, the Browns could trade Kenny Pickett while Shedeur and Gabriel compete for a roster spot.

"Sanders becomes the fifth quarterback on the Cleveland depth chart," Florio said. "Five guys now: Watson, Pickett, Flacco, Gabriel and Sanders. Dehsaun Watson has a torn achilles tendon. That leaves four.....I would assumed that Pickett is going to be out.

"He gets retraded, something. Anything to clear him off the roster before week 1.....It will be Flacco, it will be Gabriel and it will be Sanders."

Florio also stated that Joe Flacco might have to compete to become the Browns' starting quarterback for the upcoming season. Flacco was signed on a one-year deal a few weeks before the draft.

He said that while Flacco's not guaranteed the QB1 role, the veteran will give his all to prove his worth as the starting signal-caller. He previously played for Cleveland during the 2023 season.

Browns GM Andrew Berry reveals why they chose Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round

During a post-draft press conference, Andrew Berry explained the reasoning behind their decision to draft another quarterback after Dillon Gabriel. He said the organization viewed Shedeur as a 'solid' prospect.

The cost to draft Coach Prime's son was relatively low after he fell to the fifth round. Thus, they felt that it was an ideal investment for the franchise's future.

"We live by the board," Berry said. "We felt like he was a good, solid prospect at the most important position. We felt like it got to a point where he was probably mispriced relative to the relative. The acquisition cost was pretty light, and it's a guy that we think can outproduce his draft slot."

Berry also clarified that despite being the son of a 2x Super Bowl champion, they will not give Shedeur any special treatment. He will have to work hard to prove his worth on the roster.

