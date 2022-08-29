Mike Florio claims Packers to replace Aaron Rodgers with Jordan Love soon

The Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love dynamic has been an ongoing discussion for quite some time. Love was drafted in the 2020 NFL Draft and 2022 marks the young quarterback's third season in the league. With the end of his rookie contract in sight, the Green Bay Packers will need to think about the youngster's future.

Speaking on Pro Football Talk Live, NFL analyst Mike Florio claimed that the price of Jordan Love was too high to simply give up on. Here's how he put it:

"[The Packers] traded up to get Jordan Love after their first preference, Justin Jefferson, was drafted by the Vikings. The 49ers move up to get Brandon Aiyuk. That was Plan B. Plan C was trade up to get Jordan Love using a fourth-round pick coupled with a first-round pick. You keep him for four years and then he walks away as a free agent? I don't think so."

Jason Whitlock @WhitlockJason Why aren't people lining up to give . @KyrieIrving an apology? Same people need to line up and give . @AaronRodgers12 an apology. Why aren't people lining up to give .@KyrieIrving an apology? Same people need to line up and give .@AaronRodgers12 an apology. https://t.co/rp15Qtj2zA

Florio is suggesting that the Packers plan to eventually move to Jordan Love full-time. Love hasn't taken the reins yet, but as an expensive draft pick, some believe the franchise has to examine what they have at some point or another. However, the analyst failed to explain when that change would take place.

Some think that if Aaron Rodgers struggles this season, a change could be made. But realistically that is not going to happen. Aaron Rodgers is too good, too popular, and too expensive to bench for Jordan Love.

Hence, the Packers have some questions to ask themselves. Is it worth signing Love to another deal to keep him around for the post-Rodgers era? When will the post-Rodgers era begin? Will Love want to continue to be a backup quarterback and sign a deal?

The specific dynamics of the change are still up in the air, but Florio thinks it's coming. In all likelihood, Jordan Love will only become the starter this season if Rodgers gets an injury or a suspension for his ever-growing list of confessions.

The Green Bay Packers during the era of Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love

Green Bay Packers v Baltimore Ravens

Jordan Love was selected in 2020 with the 26th overall pick in the NFL Draft. Initially, the selection was perceived as a bombshell by the NFL community. All of a sudden, Aaron Rodgers was on the clock. However, the young quarterback didn't suit up for a single game in 2020.

Matt Schneidman @mattschneidman Aaron Rodgers says on the broadcast that he still talks to Davante Adams all the time.



"He's a really important person in my life. I have so much love and gratitude for that man." Aaron Rodgers says on the broadcast that he still talks to Davante Adams all the time."He's a really important person in my life. I have so much love and gratitude for that man."

As far as winning was concerned, it was business as usual for the team. They went 13-3 that year, making it to the NFC Championship game. However, all bets were off throughout the following offseason, when the quarterback effectively held out for the entire off-period.

Eventually, he returned and agreed to play another season for the team. Jordan Love was his active backup for the entire season. He saw action in six games and got one start when Rodgers caught COVID-19. The start came against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Packers lost the game. In total, Love threw for a 58.1 percent completion rate with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

After the season ended, many wondered whether Aaron Rodgers was going to drag the league through another tense offseason. After rumors of retirement and trade requests, Rodgers agreed to a three-year deal.

Kyle Malzhan @KyleMalzhan



Pretty certain after hearing this, the standard is set in the wide receiver room.



Full quote from Cobb: #Packers WR Randall Cobb didn’t hold back yesterday when asked if he thought the young wide receivers appreciate the ‘tough love’ from QB Aaron Rodgers - rather than silence.Pretty certain after hearing this, the standard is set in the wide receiver room.Full quote from Cobb: #Packers WR Randall Cobb didn’t hold back yesterday when asked if he thought the young wide receivers appreciate the ‘tough love’ from QB Aaron Rodgers - rather than silence.Pretty certain after hearing this, the standard is set in the wide receiver room.Full quote from Cobb: https://t.co/zDWtasuTch

Love now sits in purgatory, wondering if he'll get another shot before his rookie contract comes to an end. As it stands, he will be out of a job at the end of the 2023 season.

What will the Packers ultimately choose to do with Jordan Love?

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Pro Football Talk and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell