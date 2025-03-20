Mike Florio isn't known for his Celtics coverage as he covers the NFL full-time, but that doesn't mean he doesn't keep an eye on the NBA. Florio along with the entire sports zeitgeist is aware of a change at the top of the Boston NBA franchise. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Celtics have changed owners.

The Grousbeck family has sold the team to Symphony Technology Group managing partner Bill Chisholm for $6.1 billion. In 2002, the Celtics were worth just $360 million. Now, the team has sold for roughly 20 times as much. In an article for Pro Football Talk on Thursday, Florio spoke about the sale:

"No NFL team is currently for sale. After seeing the price tag for the Celtics, some owners might consider taking the money and running. Several years ago, we were told that, sooner than later, the average NFL team would be worth $8 billion to $10 billion.

"We seem to be there. And imagine what a team like the Cowboys would fetch on the open market. $15 billion? $20 billion? More? It doesn’t matter because the Cowboys aren’t for sale. Even if most Cowboys fans wish they were."

Florio's logic indicates that NFL franchises are worth more than NBA franchises. If the NBA has sold a team for more than the most expensive sale of an NFL team, then the NFL's most expensive teams will be worth much more.

Comparing Boston Celtics' $6,100,000,000 to NFL team values

Jerry Jones at Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet - Source: Imagn

The Boston Celtics' sale is the most expensive in sports history. However, that doesn't automatically make the Celtics the most valuable team in sports. Some teams theoretically are worth more but simply are not up for sale.

According to Forbes, there are 11 NFL teams worth more than the $6.1 billion check written for Jayson Tatum's NBA franchise. Of course, to make it concrete, a buyer would need to purchase the team, but according to Forbes, this is roughly what those teams would go for.

Dallas Cowboys: $10.1 billion

Los Angeles Rams: $7.6 billion

New England Patriots: $7.4 billion

New York Giants: $7.3 billion

New York Jets: $6.9 billion

San Francisco 49ers: $6.8 billion

Las Vegas Raiders: $6.7 billion

Philadelphia Eagles: $6.6 billion

Chicago Bears: $6.4 billion

Washington Commanders: $6.3 billion

Miami Dolphins: $6.2 billion

Put simply, while Boston NBA's sale is impressive, the value of the Dallas Cowboys and 10 other teams trumps the biggest sale in sports.

None of the NFL's teams are for sale with the Washington Commanders and Denver Broncos serving as the most recent NFL team sales.

