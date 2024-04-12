Micah Parsons has been one of the best defensive players in the entire NFL during his dominant career so far. He has finished among the top five in the Defensive Player of the Year voting in consecutive years while also being selected as an All-Pro.

As the clear superstar of the Dallas Cowboys' defense, he has also become one of their most popular players. According to some rumors, his behaviors have become a bit of an issue in the locker room and haven't sat well with the front office. He has allegedly been acting like too much of a superstar, rather than a team player.

Mike Florio recently commented on the situation during an episode of Pro Football Talk:

"My big takeaway is that he's Micah Parsons. If he's wearing you thin, you better thicken your skin, because he's a generational talent and you deal with whatever it is that he's saying or doing that is causing you to become offended in some way, because he's good enough."

Florio basically outlined that whether or not the rumors are true, it shouldn't matter. He doesn't believe that it should have any impact at all on his future in Dallas, because he is the type of player that is worth some of the alleged headaches, even if his antics bother some within the franchise.

Parsons is known for being outspoken on his social media accounts and also regularly makes his opinions public. Florio thinks that the Cowboys should just accept this and whatever else may be the issue, because his production is basically irreplaceable.

In fact, Parsons' performance has been exceptional, leading to projections that he will soon become the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL. That day could be coming soon as rumors suggest he is seeking a contract extension this year. While there are unconfirmed rumors regarding his character, it's possible they are linked to his ongoing contract negotiations.

Micah Parsons could set a new standard for defensive contracts

Micah Parsons

Many around the NFL have predicted that whenever Micah Parsons eventually signs his next contract, it will make him the highest-paid defensive player of all time. That honor is currently held by Nick Bosa at $34 million average annual value. This is likely the starting point for Parson in his potential negotiations, with expectations that he will seek to exceed that figure.

It's hard to argue against Parsons deserving what he's rumored to be asking for, given the timing of negotiations and elite production on the edge of the Dallas Cowboys defense. The question likely boils down to how much he eventually surpasses Bosa by. It could be a slight increase of around $35 million, or he could be looking to set a new standard at $40 million in AAV.