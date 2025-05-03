Mike Florio lists 4 "clues" in George Kittle's contract that will shape Brock Purdy's contract structure

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio has identified several key elements in George Kittle's recent contract extension. These "clues" likely indicate how the San Francisco 49ers will structure quarterback Brock Purdy's upcoming deal.

In an article published Saturday on NBC Sports' website, Florio analyzed Kittle's new four-year, $76.4 million extension that made him the highest-paid tight end in football. The timing of this deal coincides directly with ongoing negotiations for Purdy.

"Given that the contract was finalized at a time when the 49ers are actively negotiating with Purdy, there are clues in Kittle's contract as to how Purdy's contract could be structured," Florio wrote.

The 49ers finalized Kittle's extension less than a week after reportedly rejecting a trade offer that would have sent the six-time Pro Bowl TE to another team.

San Francisco's offensive nucleus already includes substantial contracts for Kittle, left tackle Trent Williams, running back Christian McCaffrey and receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

George Kittle's contract signals a win-win situation between Purdy and the 49ers

Mike Florio identified four specific structural elements in George Kittle's deal that hint at Brock Purdy's upcoming contract framework. First, Kittle received two fully guaranteed years at signing:

"By giving Kittle two fully-guaranteed years at a time when Purdy's contract is being hashed out, common sense suggests the 49ers will be trying to use a similar structure for Purdy," Florio said.

This approach differs from what some QBs received. Florio pointed out that while some get three guaranteed years, others like Matthew Stafford, Sam Darnold and Geno Smith only received one.

The second clue involves partial guarantees in the third year. Kittle's deal includes a $2 million guarantee in year three with performance triggers that could unlock an additional $5 million. Florio projected that Purdy might receive a similar structure but with higher numbers. He speculated that $10 million is guaranteed for year three, with performance triggers that could add $20 million.

Third, Kittle's contract contains what Florio called an "unrealistic final year" worth $22.4 million in 2029 when Kittle will be 36. This inflated final year pushes Kittle's average annual value from $18 million to a record-setting $19.1 million. This tactic could allow the 49ers to give Purdy a headline-grabbing number without fully committing.

Florio's fourth observation focuses on the overall structure, creating flexibility:

"It's very easy to generate a new-money APY that will generate headlines... It's also very easy for the 49ers to grant that favor while also having a deal that isn't nearly as valuable as $55.1 million per year," he added.

This approach allows both sides to claim victory while giving the team an exit strategy if needed.

Based on these patterns, Florio estimates Purdy's deal could reach a reported value of $55.1 million annually. This places him behind only Dak Prescott and Josh Allen in average annual salary.

