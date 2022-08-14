“There’s one player that can pull this off and it’s Tom Brady” - Mike Florio outlines Buccaneers QB’s unusual privilege to skip chunk of preseason

Tom Brady has stepped away from football after two weeks of training camp. He is taking a “preplanned absence” and will not return until after the Tampa Buccaneers play their second preseason game. Several reasons for the leave have been speculated upon, from family obligations to a vacation. Interestingly, Brady has stayed silent on what exactly has pulled him away from the team.

The absence has fans and analysts divided. Many think it should be respected as it is likely to be highly personal or serious. Others think that fans should at least be told the nature of the issue, so as to be able to better understand what is happening.

Mike Florio of the Pro Football Talk Live podcast has been one of the few analysts who has not jumped on the Tom Brady band wagon. He questioned the unusual break from NFL action that Brady has taken. Florio stated that Brady is the only player that could pull this off:

"I think that's been the reaction by many as it relates to this unusual development. There's only one player, perhaps in the history of the league that could pull this off and it's Tom Brady. And they still didn't get into details about what it is."

He went on:

"Is it a vacation? Is it a family matter? Is somebody having some sort of a procedure? There's a lot of stuff that can fall under this umbrella of a preplanned absence. But the one thing we can all agree on, this isn't a usual occurrence in the month of August for any NFL team."

When it was originally announced that the Buccaneers quarterback would be taking a ten-day break from the team, fans panicked. Many assumed the worst, that perhaps Brady was hurt or needed surgery.

Tom Brady stepping away is unusual, but there's no doubt he'll be ready for Week 1

This is an odd move for any player, but particularly for Tom Brady. Over the years, he has built a reputation for being one of the most dedicated players in the NFL. He even likes to get reps in during preseason games to maintain good chemistry with his offense.

It's possible that Brady’s commitment to the Buccaneers, and perhaps football as a whole, could finally be waning. He recently turned 45 years old. Commitments to his family are a priority at this stage in life and this could be part of his agreement to return for another season.

Regardless of what's happening, Brady will no doubt be back and ready to go against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1.

