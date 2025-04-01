Mike Florio predicts exact date for Aaron Rodgers to sign with Steelers

Aaron Rodgers has everyone waiting to see if and when he will sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers. While there hasn't been any indication of Rodgers announcing his decision to sign with the Steelers or possibly even retiring, NFL insider Mike Florio may have an idea.

On "Pro Football Live" on Tuesday, Chris Simms and Florio discussed Rodgers' current situation. Simms said that it's inevitable at this point that a decision will come soon. Florio predicted it may come as early as next week when the quarterback appears on ESPN's "The Pat McAfee Show."

"It's only a matter of time and Aaron Rodgers is just waiting to totally feel comfortable with the situation before they make it official," Simss said (Timestamp: 2:15). "Maybe it'll be official this week when he does the McAfee thing like you talked about."

"Yeah, that's the thing," Florio responded. "That's April 9th, right in Pittsburgh and everybody's kind of figured that out now."

"The Pat McAfee Show" will be hosting a live event in Pittsburgh on April 9, which Florio believes would be an opportune time for the announcement.

Aaron Rodgers had a throwing session with Steelers WR DK Metcalf in LA

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers hasn't announced whether he will sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers. A recent workout, though, has some believing that he is leaning towards a new chapter in the Steel City.

Over the weekend, Rodgers worked out on the UCLA campus with wide receiver DK Metcalf. The latter was just acquired by the Pittsburgh Steelers last month and signed a five-year contract extension with the team. Rodgers' choice to work out with Metcalf could indicate that he is beginning a relationship with his future teammate.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport said on Monday's "The Pat McAfee Show" that the two's workout went well:

"Aaron Rodgers and DK Metcalf had a planned throwing session and it went very well," Rapoport said. "My general feel is that he's gonna be a Pittsburgh Steeler but we'll wait and see until it's final."

Videos of Metcalf and Rodgers working out together have surfaced online. Fans have now been led to believe that the QB is no longer pondering retirement if he's working out with Metcalf.

