Mike Florio rates Colin Kaepernick as a walk-in starter for at least 5 NFL teams

Colin Kaepernick is working out with the Las Vegas Raiders. The news broke on Wednesday, and NFL analysts quickly tossed their opinions on the event. If the former San Francisco 49ers talent were to sign with the Raiders, it would undoubtedly be in a backup role to Derek Carr. But could Kaepernick's skills be better utilized elsewhere?

Pro Football Talk host Mike Florio seems to think so. Florio suggested there are at least five teams in the NFL where Kaepernick would be an upgrade at quarterback.

"Colin Kaepernick, with time to knock off the rust and prepare, would be better than any option the Seahawks, Panthers, and Texans currently have. He'd be better than any QB (sorry TuAnon) that the Dolphins currently have. He'd possibly win the job in Atlanta, too."

The Seattle Seahawks were rumored to be a landing spot for Kaepernick early in the offseason. However, things didn't pan out, and the Pete Carroll-led team also steered clear of a Baker Mayfield trade. The Seahawks seem content in throwing all in with Drew Lock and Geno Smith, apparently looking to the strong quarterback group entering the NFL draft next year. They will no doubt pick high.

Sam Darnold is once again the starter for the Carolina Panthers. They, too, passed on Mayfield and are hedging their bets with the former New York Jets first-round draft pick. Kaepernick would be a definite upgrade. Darnold so far has only managed to prove that he can't stay healthy for a full NFL season.

How does Colin Kaepernick fit in at some potential landing spots

The Houston Texans like Davis Mills. While he flew under the radar on a team that hasn't had much success in their entire existence, Mills had a decent first year. Still, with Kaepernick's superior athleticism, he would be a better fit for a team with a poor offensive line and not much in the way of weapons.

Tua Tagovailoa gets a lot of criticism and among the worst is his arm strength. It's even worse now with the Miami Dolphins' acquisition of speedy wide receiver Tyreek Hill. With Kaepernick's huge arm, he and Hill would be a dangerous combo that would strike fear in the collective hearts of the other 31 teams.

With Matt Ryan now on the roster of the Indianapolis Colts, the Atlanta Falcons are taking a chance with former Raiders backup Blake Bortles. Kaepernick could be dropped into this offense and create a whole new team. His accuracy and arm would make the second-year tight end Kyle Pitts a superstar and fantasy darling. With Bortles, it's doubtful.

Still, if Kaepernick got a backup position with the Raiders, he'd have his foot in the door, and a starting job would undoubtedly be in the cards.

