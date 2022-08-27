"Guys will keep swinging helmets until someone suffers a serious injury" - Mike Florio demands lengthy suspension for Aaron Donald 

Three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald was involved in a scuffle with Cincinnati Bengals players in a joint practice drill on Thursday. This caused the practice session to end prematurely. A video emerged on Twitter depicting Donald holding two orange and black striped helmets and swinging them at opponents before getting knocked to the ground.

Currently, it seems unlikely the NFL will issue a punishment to those involved in the brawl, including Donald. This stems from the fact that the league does not oversee players' behavior at practice. That means, if anyone is to suspend Donald, it will be the Los Angeles Rams, which seems improbable.

On his talk show "ProFootballTalk Mike Florio slammed Donald for his behavior and demanded the league suspend him for his inexcusable actions. Florio said the player infracted on the league's Personal Conduct Policy, which gives the NFL a chance to hand out deserved retribution to those involved.

"If guys (especially those with the strength of Aaron Donald) keep swinging helmets in practice, someone is eventually going to get injured, or worse... Wouldn’t it be wise to be able to say, if that ever happens, that they’ve tried to do everything in their power to deter such behavior?"

Florio ended his tirade by stating that the league should have a hearing supervised by Judge Sue Robinson to find a solution to the mess. Donald was not made available to reporters after practice.

What did the coaches have to say after massive brawl between the Rams and Bengals involving Aaron Donald?

Super Bowl 56 participants Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals hosted a joint practice session that ended prematurely as a massive brawl broke out between the two teams, headed by defensive juggernaut Aaron Donald. He was seen swinging two Bengals helmets at the players and had to be held back.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor downplayed the incident. He said:

“Emotions run high. We’ve been working together for two days now, and that’s just some real competitive guys getting into it.”

Sean McVay, on the other hand, stated:

“I don’t know exactly what instigated it. I just see guys swinging and some guys have helmets on; some don’t. There’s a scrum. You just never know what can occur. And my biggest concern in just unnecessary injuries for people that we’re counting on.”

Things got heated when Cincinnati offensive lineman La'el Collins blocked Donald as quarterback Joe Burrow completed a long pass to Ja'Marr Chase. On the next play, Collins ripped off linebacker Leonard Floyd's helmet and tossed it.

The two teams are scheduled to meet in their final preseason game on Saturday night.

