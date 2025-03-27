Mike Florio speculates J.J. McCarthy being the lone “bust” of 2024 NFL Draft class

J.J. McCarthy was the most successful rookie prospect ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. A winner of the national championship, McCarthy came into the NFL with the best momentum imaginable. However, an ill-timed injury ground his career to a halt. Now, he appears to be on deck to show what he's made of.

That said, there's a chance that the quarterback could end his career as the lone bust of the draft class. At least, that is what NFL analyst Mike Florio suggested on Thursday's edition of "Pro Football Talk" (0:19):

"History would tell us, if we're looking at the basic odds, that J.J. McCarthy is going to be the bust of the 2024 quarterback class because everybody's worked out, and you can't go six for six.

"We've never seen six for six, so history tells us he's the bust. Well, he can still make it six for six. He could. We just don't know, and the Vikings don't know."

J.J. McCarthy has yet to throw his first pass in a regular-season game. In college, McCarthy threw for 44 touchdowns and nine interceptions in his final two years with the Michigan Wolverines. When he takes the field in September, it will be his first live football action in a meaningful game since the national championship at the end of the 2023 season.

J.J. McCarthy hopes to match bar set by 2024 first-round draft class

J.J. McCarthy throws a football as a member of the Michigan Wolverines - Source: Imagn

In one way or another, all five quarterbacks from the first round of 2024 NFL Draft class outside of J.J. McCarthy succeeded with their respective franchises. Jayden Daniels made the NFC Championship.

Bo Nix brought the Denver Broncos to their first playoff appearance since Super Bowl 50 at the end of the 2015 season. Caleb Williams posted 20 touchdowns to six interceptions.

Michael Penix Jr. supplanted Kirk Cousins and managed to show a flash in his brief window of opportunity in the final games of the 2024 season. Drake Maye didn't deliver wins, but he did impress in spurts, giving the Patriots reason for hope.

It falls on McCarthy to at least give the Vikings hope for the future. Of course, having an explosion like Sam Darnold or Jayden Daniels would be welcome, too. However, for the team to not regret moving on from Darnold in the short term, it might take something closer to an output like Jayden Daniels'.

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Pro Football Talk," and H/T Sportskeeda.

