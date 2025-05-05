Mike Florio speculates timeline for Browns to start Shedeur Sanders as QB1 amid competition with Dillon Gabriel

Shedeur Sanders' draft day was one of the major storylines of this year's event. Coach Prime's son, who was a projected top-three pick, eventually fell in the fifth round to the Cleveland Browns. The quarterback faces tough competition to become the franchise's QB1 heading into his rookie campaign.

Ad

Apart from Shedeur Sanders, the Browns also drafted Dillon Gabriel along with free agency signings of veterans Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco. Thus, the ex-Colorado quarterback's fans would have questions about Shedeur becoming Cleveland's QB1 this upcoming season.

Analyst Mike Florio has suggested a speculative timeline regarding Shedeur's future with the Browns. In an article published on Saturday, Florio said that Dehsaun Watson is out of the conversation because he's recovering from a torn Achilles tendon.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

He speculated that the Browns could end up with just three quarterbacks while releasing or trading someone in the coming days. Florio believes Shedeur Sanders' potential of becoming the QB1 will depend on his performance during training camp and preseason activities.

As per Florio, the Browns might start their 2025 campaign with a veteran starting quarterback. If things go on smoothly, Coach Prime's son might see limited playing time as a rookie. However, eventually, his chances of becoming a starter would depend on his own ability to stand out amid the quarterback competition at the franchise.

Ad

Vikings star Justin Jefferson flabbergasted with Shedeur Sanders' draft fall

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who attended the F1 event in Miami over the weekend, shared his thoughts on Sanders' fall to the fifth round.

The four-time Pro Bowler called the situation 'crazy' while heaping praise on Coach Prime's son's skills and talents as a quarterback.

"I think it's crazy that he went, he dropped that far in the draft," Jefferson said. "I definitely thought that he should have been drafted in that first, second round. I guess it's just more fire for him and more chip on his shoulder that he can use going into the league."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Shedeur Sanders spent the last two seasons of his collegiate career with the Colorado Buffaloes. At Boulder, he passed for 7,364 yards and 64 touchdowns while leading them to a 9-4 campaign last season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place