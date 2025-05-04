Mike Florio takes dig at Jerry Jones for not making "substantive trades" Cowboys owner mentioned before draft

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio called out Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones for failing to deliver on his pre-draft promise of "substantive trades." Florio pointed out that more than a week had passed since the NFL draft concluded, and there was no sign of the trades Jones had teased.

Ad

"Two days before the draft started, Jones grabbed the spotlight by claiming that he was working on 'two pretty substantive trades' that could happen 'before or after the draft.' One week and one day since the draft ended, we're still waiting. It's almost as if he never even said it," Florio wrote in his ProFootballTalk column on Saturday.

Ad

Trending

NFL: Dallas Cowboys-Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer Introductory Press Conference - Source: Imagn

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Cowboys' 2025 offseason has already featured several headline decisions. This includes allowing head coach Mike McCarthy's contract to expire before promoting offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer to the head coaching position. This coaching change, coupled with limited roster moves, has drawn scrutiny from fans and analysts alike.

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Florio labels Jerry Jones' claims as 'attention grabbers'

NFL: Dallas Cowboys-Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer Introductory Press Conference - Source: Imagn

Florio suggested Jerry Jones may have deliberately created trade rumors simply to shift media focus back to Dallas when the pre-draft conversation centered on other teams.

Ad

"Fans and media have begun to wake up to the notion that Cowboys owner and GM Jerry Jones is more carnival barker than trophy chaser. It's not about winning, it's about being interesting. And he always finds ways to be interesting," Florio stated.

The Cowboys have faced additional criticism beyond Florio's comments. In a Bleacher Report analysis by Mo Moton, Dallas was labeled the "biggest offseason loser" in the NFC East. Moton wondered whether Schottenheimer represents a downgrade from McCarthy, noting he'll be "a full-time head coach for the first time in his career."

Ad

That assessment further pointed to Dallas losing running back Rico Dowdle without an adequate replacement. This creates potential offensive balance issues even with quarterback Dak Prescott's return from injury.

Among Dallas' most significant unresolved situations is the ongoing contract dispute with star linebacker Micah Parsons. According to reports, Jerry Jones has spent considerable time "bickering" with Parsons over extension terms.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.