Mike Florio reckons Sean McVay's marriage could become a huge problem in his coaching career    

When the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals this year, 36-year-old head coach Sean McVay became the youngest head coach in NFL history to win a in the Super Bowl. That wasn't the only significant thing that has happened in McVay's life recently. McVay recently married his girlfriend, Veronika Khomyn, on June 4th, 2022.

Mike Florio talked about McVay's marriage on Pro Football Talk and he thinks it will be a problem in his coaching career going forward.

Florio said:

"He's 36, he's just getting married. He said in the past, he's got a family and stuff, he's not going to be wanting to be spending as much time away from home as you have to if you're a successful NFL head coach. But also good luck taking it out of your blood once it's in your blood, and it's who you are. Look at Bill Belichick. It's who he is."

There were rumors of Sean McVay retiring following the Rams Super Bowl victory

Following the Super Bowl victory, the coach was rumored to be considering retirement.

McVay addressed the rumors with ESPN and said:

"I love this so much that it's such a passion... I'm gonna be married this summer, I want to have a family and I think being able to find that balance but also be able to give the time necessary -- I have always had a dream about being able to be a father, and I can't predict the future, you know?"

He added:

"I know I love football and I'm so invested in this thing and I'm in the moment right now. But at some point, too, if you said, what do you want to be able to do? I want to be able to have a family, and I want to be able to spend time with them."

There were also rumors of McVay possibly pursuiing a TV role which he shut down.

He said:

"I am not pursuing any television opportunities and am committed to helping the Rams defend their Super Bowl title."

Defending the Super Bowl will be no easy task. They have some tough competitors in the NFC conference alone. Tom Brady has returned for another season and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers look destined for a deep playoff run at the very least. The Green Bay Packers came to terms with their superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers and are expected to mount a serious challenge.

Then there's the AFC conference. The early favorites this year are Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. Then you have perennial contenders the Kansas City Chiefs being led by Patrick Mahomes and the enigmatic, Russell Wilson-led Denver Broncos. Let's not forget last year's Super Bowl losers, the Cincinnati Bengals. There's also a rising power in the Las Vegas Raiders and the Rams' closest neighbour, the Los Angeles Chargers.

With high-powered offenses leading the way, retaining the Super Bowl will be a momentous challenge, but a challenge the Rams intend to meet head on. It will be fascinating to see who comes on top when the NFL season kicks off later this year.

