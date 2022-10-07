Mike Florio hints at major disconnect between Tom Brady and Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles this season

Tom Brady and Todd Bowles are coming off a loss for the second time this season. Buccaneers fans and Todd Bowles are citing the disruption caused by Hurricane Ian as the reason for the team's struggles on Sunday Night Football.

However, according to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Tom Brady didn't allow Ian to be an easy out for the team. This led some to question whether both sides are on the same page. Here's how Florio hinted at the difference in work ethic:

"Last week as they were preparing to deal with the hurricane and they had to relocate to Miami, Tom Brady said, 'Hey, that can't be an excuse. We've got to focus. We've got to put our work in. No excuses here because our routine is turned upside down.'"

He went on, explaining how Todd Bowles' attitude differed from his quarterback's:

"Last night on the Buccaneers radio network, Todd Bowles was making excuses for the performance on Sunday night, blaming the preparation impairment due to the hurricane."

Lastly, he described the conditions that the players were attempting to work through:

"I guess before the game, there were players on the radio in Tampa talking about how loud it was with kids running around all over the place... So no amount of comments by Tom saying 'no excuses for not being ready.' It didn't matter. They weren't ready."

Tom Brady's recent coaching carousel

No. 12, unlike most franchise quarterbacks over the same span, has worked with three different head coaches since 2019. In his final year with the Patriots, he worked with Bill Belichick. Then, following his arrival in Tampa Bay, he worked with Bruce Arians. He's working with Todd Bowles right now. During that span, many have rumored that there was some kind of friction between the quarterback and his coaches.

Belichick and Brady had their issues regarding Jimmy Garoppolo. When Bruce Arians retired from coaching to join the front office, many speculated the quarterback may have done something behind the scenes to speed along the change. Now, as Florio pointed out, there is a different message being spread by the quarterback and head coach.

Will there be more instances of differing expectations between the two?

Nonetheless, as the Bucs prepare for their Week 5 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, both parties will have to set their differences aside.

